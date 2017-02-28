Bernardini Colt Among Horses to Watch at Gulfstream

Trying to trim the list of horses to watch for the boutique Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream sale that takes place March 1 can be a daunting task when all of the top consignors insist they have brought nothing but the best-conformed and best-bred 2-year-olds to market.

But pedigree, previous purchase price, and the Feb. 27 workouts help separate some from the others, at least prior to the sale.

Among those who impressed during the under tack show was a Bernardini colt who was among five that shared the fastest work time of :10 for an eighth of a mile.

Consigned Hartley/DeRenzo as Hip 135, the colt is a half brother to grade 3 winner Ocho Ocho Ocho and traces back to champion Personal Ensign and to Broodmare of the Year Grecian Banner. Bred in Kentucky by Chadds Ford Stable, the colt was bought by Hartley/DeRenzo for $350,000 from Paramount Sales at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga August yearling sale.

“We knew for sure he was a pretty amazing horse, and not just with the :10 flat work,” said Dean DeRenzo. “He just keeps doing it.”

Another speedy worker Monday was Hip 66, an Into Mischief filly from McKathan Brothers who also went an eighth in :10. A $135,000 purchase from Vinery Sales, agent for breeder Spendthrift Farm, the filly is out of a winning half sister to four stakes winners, including Florida Derby (G1) runner-up and sire Value Plus.

A Pioneerof the Nile colt (Hip 86) consigned by Will North’s Starting Point Thoroughbreds was not in the fastest group to work Monday, but the colt did impress clockers with his gallop out time after breezing the eighth in :10 2/5.

“He galloped out tremendous,” North said. “Visually he looked really good. He’s sharp looking today; very untaxed.”

Bred in Kentucky by Whisper Hill Farm, the colt was bought by North for $280,000 when offered at the Keeneland September yearling sale by Timber Town. He was produced from the grade 2-winning Storm Cat mare Katz Me If You Can, who also produced the dam of grade 1-placed Comfort. The colt’s second dam is the grade 1-winning Mr. Prospector mare Cuddles.

Hip 53, a First Samurai colt from Niall Brennan Stables’ consignment, is out of an unraced half sister to the grade 2 winner Just Jenda and was a $180,000 buy by Hades Bloodstock when consigned by Hidden Creek at last year’s Keeneland September sale.

Topping out the list is Hip 117, a colt from the first crop of Paynter who is consigned by Steve Venosa’s SGV Thoroughbreds. SGV bought the colt bred by Millennium Farms and the Paynter Syndicate for $170,000 at last year’s Fasig-Tipton October yearling sale.

Horses to Watch—Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream Sale

Hip--Description/Consignor

53—C., First Samurai—Exploremore, by Five Star Day, Niall Brennan Stables, agent

66—F., Into Mischief—Greer Lynn, by Speightstown, McKathan Brothers, agent

86—C., Pioneerof the Nile—Katz Me If You Can, by Storm Cat, Starting Point Thoroughbreds

117—C., Paynter—Perfect Wave, By Boston Harbor, SGV Thoroughbreds, agent

135—C., Bernardini—Winner, by Horse Chestnut, Hartley/DeRenzo Thoroughbreds, agent