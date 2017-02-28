Breeders' Cup Releases Ticket Information for Del Mar

The Breeders' Cup released detailed ticketing information Feb. 28 for the 2017 Breeders' Cup World Championships, taking place at Del Mar Nov. 3-4. The 2017 Breeders' Cup will mark the first time the World Championships will be held at Del Mar, located just north of San Diego.

Beginning March 6 at Noon EST / 9 a.m. PST, fans will be able to purchase tickets online at www.BreedersCup.com/Tickets or by calling the ticketing office at 877-849-4287. A special ticket pre-sale will be conducted in the days prior to the March 6 on-sale date. Fans are encouraged to sign up now at dmtc.com/season/breeders-cup for pre-sale access as demand for tickets to the 2017 World Championships is expected to be high and reserved seating is likely to sell out quickly.

Similar to when the two-day event was held at Keeneland in 2015, Breeders' Cup and Del Mar will also cap the number of attendees at 37,500 per day. Detailed information on seating options can be viewed online now at www.BreedersCup.com/Tickets.

Breeders' Cup and Del Mar are investing approximately $4.5 million to create more premium seating options and enhance the on-site experience for fans and participants. A total of 2,700 new, premium hospitality seating options will be added, including two temporary Trackside Luxury Chalets and temporary box seats. The temporary structures will be situated in a newly created "Chalet Village" at the west end of the Stretch Run and will accommodate 1,800 guests in two double decker structures, each with its own catering, wagering, and restroom services. Additionally, 900 box seats are being added to the Clubhouse and Stretch Run sides of the facility.

The Infield will be fully utilized and enhanced with a new area, 'The Beach.' The sanded area will provide a fun atmosphere for up to 250 people on the inside rail with casual seating, umbrellas, a video screen, and private bar. The Pacific Pavilion will also offer table seating for up to 1,300 people. In keeping with Breeders' Cup's commitment to partnering with the local community to curate unique, locally-inspired experiences, a Taco & Tequila Festival is also being planned for the main Infield area.

"We are thrilled to bring Breeders' Cup to Del Mar for the first time this fall," said Craig Fravel, Breeders' Cup president and CEO. "Together with Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and the local Del Mar, Solana Beach, and San Diego communities, we have been working tirelessly to enhance every element of the fan experience and ensure that fans enjoy the best that the sport and the local area have to offer."

Single-day ticket prices range from $35 to $375 on Friday and $50 to $500 on Saturday. Two-day packages ranges from $85 to $1,875. All tickets will be sold in advance of the event—there will be no walk up sales available for either day of the Breeders' Cup.

"We are excited and honored to host our first Breeders' Cup this November," said Joe Harper, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club president and CEO. "By capping the attendance number and adding 2,700 premium seats, the Breeders' Cup will be an amazing experience for all guests and we can't wait to welcome fans from around the world to our venue and city."

The Breeders' Cup will offer complimentary shuttle service to the track from three to four offsite parking areas. Parking on-site at Del Mar will be limited and only available to those with official parking credentials. All on-site parking will be sold in advance. Designated taxi and Uber drop-off and pick-up locations will also be provided.

More information on transportation to and from Del Mar for the 2017 Breeders' Cup World Championships will be announced at a later date.