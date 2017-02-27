Finger Lakes Horsemen Agree to Deal to Keep Track Open

The group representing horsemen at Finger Lakes racetrack in upstate New York on Feb. 27 OKed a deal permitting the track to remain open this year in the face of new gambling competition that will eat into purse account funds.

The agreement, expected to be signed in the next two days by the Finger Lakes Horsemen’s Benevolent Protective Association and Delaware North Companies, the track’s owners, calls for racing to commence April 22 and run through Nov. 28. A total of 145 dates are scheduled, down from 155 last year.

The agreement calls for reducing the number of race dates in the beginning of the season, starting off in the first week at just two days as it builds up to five days by the week of May 22. At that point, the plan is to hold nine races per day, though the number could drop to eight races daily depending on the hit on revenues a new nearby Las Vegas-style casino has on the Finger Lakes racino’s revenues.

“All of this is extremely flexible,’’ David Brown, president of the horsemen’s group, said following a horsemen’s board meeting Monday night.

The plan calls for racing five days per week, except during the Saratoga Thoroughbred meet in the summer when Finger Lakes will scale back to four days per week.

The agreement comes after frenzied negotiations between various stakeholders, including the state government, over ways to keep racing going in the face of major competition from the opening earlier this month of a new commercial casino just 29 miles away from the track. The casino is already eating into the track’s racino revenues, a portion of which goes to fund purses.

Advisors to Gov. Andrew Cuomo just over a week ago floated a plan involving no state taxpayer money to help bailout declining purses due to the opening of del Lago Resort & Casino, a full-blow, Las Vegas-style casino situated just off the New York Thruway between Rochester and Syracuse. The Cuomo plan proposed money be provided to purses by Delaware North, as well as the new casino and a state breeding and development fund.

But the plan was opposed by the horsemen’s group, in part because it reduced the number of race dates from 165 in 2016 to 155 in 2017, and called for cutting by one the number of races each day to eight. Critics of the Cuomo plan said the state needed to kick in some money for the bailout effort because Albany OKed the arrangement that allowed del Lago to locate so close to Finger Lakes while at the same time not offering the same kind of financial protections given tracks in other areas of the state that are facing new state-sanctioned casino competition.

When the number of race dates and daily races were considered, the horsemen’s group said Cuomo’s recent plan effectively cut the number of racing dates to 131 days per year, a drop of more than 20% from 2016 levels. State officials, however, insisted that taxpayer money should not be involved in any bailout of Finger Lakes racing, and that the horsemen were looking for financial “hold harmless” protections not given to other industries in the state.

“I think we’re happy to have our season begin,’’ Brown said Monday night. “There’s a lot of work that has to be done this year and next year to come up with some sort of long-term solution.’’

Part of the issue is that no one knows what sort of cannibalization numbers will be seen from del Lago in terms of a revenue decline at Finger Lakes’ racino. That is evident by what Brown said is Delaware North’s contribution to the new deal. The Buffalo-based company, he said, has agreed to provide $1 million to help fund expected declining purse account levels as a result of del Lago’s opening. But if the cannibalization level hits 30% or more to Finger Lakes' racino revenues, Brown said, Delaware North’s contribution to Finger Lakes’ purses drops to $600,000.

Del Lago, the new casino, Brown said, will provide $447,000 to the new purse arrangement, while a state breeding and development fund is agreeing to give an entire $1.5 million purse enhancement fund to just Finger Lakes. The fund now provides $900,000 annually to Finger Lakes and $600,000 to races at New York Racing Association tracks. “My understanding is they will divert the whole $1.5 million during the next two years to Finger Lakes,’’ Brown said.

The horsemen’s group said the new contract is a one-year deal between owners and trainers at the upstate track and Delaware North and also includes a commitment by all sides, including the state, to perform a feasibility study of offering turf racing at the track. Such a development, Brown said, could dramatically increase the number of owners and trainers who would ship horses from other areas of the country to race at Finger Lakes.

Uncertain Monday night was precisely how many races will be held in 2017 at Finger Lakes compared with the 2016 meet. Such a number, Brown said, depends on the impact del Lago has on racino proceeds at Finger Lakes in the coming year. “The intention is to run a full meet except with fewer days,’’ Brown said.

At a minimum, though, dropping 10 days of racing means a loss of at least 90 races in 2017.

“This is kind of a two-year respite so we’ll all have the numbers and then can re-evaluate to come up with a longer term proposal,’’ Brown said. He noted that races restricted to New York-bred horses will likely end up seeing higher purse levels as a result of the new deal, and that there will be more breeding fund money put on higher claiming races at the $8,000 and above levels.