Five Share Fastest Time in Fasig-Tipton Sale Works

A pair of 2-year-olds from the McKathan Brothers consignment were among the five horses that breezed the co-fastest time of :10 for a furlong during the Feb. 27 under tack show for the upcoming Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream sale.

The 2-year-olds in training sale takes place in the Gulfstream Park paddock March 1, beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

It was a pleasant 80 degrees, with partly cloudy skies and a brisk breeze when the first horse hit the track at 10 a.m. and the track played fairly throughout the day.

The McKathan bullet workers were Hip 118, a Bodemeister colt out of the stakes-placed Mineshaft mare Pink Diamond, and Hip 66, an Into Mischief filly whose second dam is the multiple stakes winner Roll Over Baby, the dam of four stakes winners, including grade 1-placed Value Plus.

Also breezing a furlong in :10 were Hip 126 (Crupi’s New Castle Farm), a Pioneerof the Nile filly from the family of grade 1 winner and sire Yes It's True; Hip 135 (Hartley/DeRenzo Thoroughbreds), a Bernardini colt who is a half brother to grade 3 winner Ocho Ocho Ocho; and Hip 35 (Top Line Sales), a Spring At Last colt from the female family of multiple European group 1 winner and sire Creator (GB).

A pair of juveniles from Crupi’s group were the only two to work a quarter-mile, each going 22 1/5. Hip 146, a Super Saver colt who is a half brother to multiple grade 3 winner Tommy Macho, and Hip 103, a Declaration of War colt were both timed in :22 1/5 for the distance.

The lone turf worker was Hip 131, a Smart Strike colt timed in :10 1/5 for consignor King’s Equine. The colt out of the multiple grade 1-winning A.P. Indy mare Secret Status is a half brother to Belmont Stakes (G1) runner-up and sire Dunkirk.

Kevin McKathan said he was not surprised by the effort from his bullet workers and a Candy Ride colt (Hip 41) who breezed in the co-second fastest time of :10 1/5.

“We knew we were bringing some runners down here and I never doubted they were going to breeze well,” McKathan said. “It just works out good when it all comes together and everything goes right. People are going to like them. They may not buy them but they’re going to like them.”

Dean DeRenzo was equally pleased with the works by the horses in the consignment.

“They showed up the way we expected them to,” DeRenzo said. “The Bernardini colt is no surprise to Randy (Hartley) and I. We knew for sure he was a pretty amazing horse and it’s not just the :10 flat work. It’s a consistency that he always gives you his all every time you ask.”