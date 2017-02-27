Unique Bella Tops Roster of 109 Kentucky Oaks Nominees

"Road to the Kentucky Oaks" points leader Farrell, winner of the Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2), is among the Oaks early nominees

Early nominations for the $1 million-guaranteed 143rd Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) has attracted a roster of 109 fillies, topped by Don Alberto's multiple graded stakes winner Unique Bella.

Other high-profile entries include 2016 Eclipse champion 2-year-old filly Champagne Room and grade I winners Abel Tasman, winner of the Starlet Stakes; Dancing Rags, winner of the Darley Alcibiades Stakes; Noted and Quoted, who won the Chandelier Stakes; Union Strike, winner of the Del Mar Debutante Stakes; and Pretty City Dancer and Sweet Loretta, who both dead-heated in the Spinaway Stakes. Also among the early entries is Farrell, who won the Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2) Feb. 25 gate-to-wire by 3 1/2 lengths and moved to the top of the "Road to the Kentucky Oaks" leaderboard with 70 points.

Last year 112 fillies were made eligible for the 1 1/8-mile Oaks during the early nomination phase, which costs owners $200. Two late nominees raised the final total to 114. Owners with promising sophomore fillies now have until April 15 to pay $1,500 if they want to take shot in the Oaks. After the late nominations close, a $30,000 supplemental nomination fee will be required to get in the gate May 2.

The Kentucky Oaks field is limited to 14 starters and up to four fillies can be designated as "also-eligible" to start. Eligibility to compete in the Oaks is determined by points amassed during the "Road to the Kentucky Oaks" point series. Should one or more fillies be scratched from the Kentucky Oaks before 9 a.m. ET on the day of the race, a filly or fillies from the "also-eligible" list that possess the highest respective point totals would be allowed to take the open spot, or spots, in the Kentucky Oaks starting gate.



A payment of $5,000 is required to enter the Oaks, and another $5,000 is required to start.

Unique Bella, a strapping gray daughter of Gainesway's Tapit , was the 1-1 favorite among 24 betting interests in the Kentucky Oaks Future Wager pool that concluded Feb. 26.

After a runner-up finish in her career debut, Unique Bella has romped in three subsequent races—including Santa Anita's Las Virgenes Stakes (G2) and Santa Ynez Stakes (G2)—by a combined 26 1/2 lengths

Full list of 143rd Longines Kentucky Oaks early nominees