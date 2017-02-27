Arrogate Headed to Dubai World Cup

Juddmonte Farm's Arrogate worked one mile in 1:38 2/5 at Santa Anita Park Feb. 27 and will make his next start in the $10 million Dubai World Cup sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1) March 25, according to trainer Bob Baffert.

"I just got the call and we've got the green light to send him to Dubai as long as he's doing well," Baffert said. "(The decision) came down from Prince Khalid (Abdullah)."

Baffert said multiple graded stakes winner Hoppertunity, who finished third in last year's Dubai World Cup for owners Mike Pegram, Karl Watson, and Paul Weitman, will be going as well. The team is still in the process of figuring out the date of when the duo will ship over to Dubai, but is aiming for around March 13.

"He looked great. I'm really happy the way he's come out of that race (the grade 1 Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes Jan. 28)," Baffert said of Arrogate. With a win in Dubai Arrogate would become the all-time leading North American-based earner at more than $17 million, surpassing the $14,752,650 secured by California Chrome.

On Monday Santa Anita clockers had Arrogate working in fractions of :24 1/5, :36 2/5, :48 flat, and 1:12 flat for six furlongs, galloping out to seven in 1:25 and completing the mile in 1:38 2/5.

"He hasn't regressed or anything, he looked fantastic. He's enjoying himself, and he did it the right way. I'm really happy with the way he's going. He's just holding his form very well," Baffert said.

Bred by Clearsky Farms in Kentucky, Juddmonte purchased the son of Unbridled's Song—Bubbler, by Distorted Humor, for $560,000 at the Keeneland September yearling sale. The 4-year-old colt now boasts a record of 6 wins from 7 starts and earnings of more than $11 million, boosted by his 4 1/4-length win in the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park.

Also on the worktab Monday for Baffert was Cheyenne Stables' grade 1 winner and classic hopeful Mastery.

The son of Candy Ride , who is undefeated in three starts and won the Los Alamitos CashCall Futurity (G1), went six furlongs in 1:15 flat. The colt will make his next start in the San Felipe (G2) March 11.

"He's doing really well. He's got a great foundation, and he's learned to settle," Baffert said. "I've had the chance to teach him a few things. I love the way he's progressing."

Bred in Kentucky by Stone Farm, Mastery was a $425,000 purchase by Cromwell Bloodstock out of the 2015 Keeneland September yearling sale. His other wins include the Bob Hope Stakes (G3). Mastery is 14th on the leaderboard for the Road to the Kentucky Derby.