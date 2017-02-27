Canadian Racing Channel HPItv to Remain on the Air

Woodbine Entertainment Group (WEG) announced Feb. 27 that HPItv, Woodbine Entertainment Group's CRTC licensed digital television channel, will remain on the air.

"After receiving feedback from horseplayers and racing fans expressing their desire to find a way to keep the channel on the air, we started to explore more alternative solutions," said Sean Pinsonneault, WEG's executive vice-president, strategy and wagering. "We believe we have come up with a practical solution that will work and as a result, have decided to continue with the main HPItv channel without disruption under an exciting new model."

Last month, WEG announced plans to shut down the HPItv multi-track channel in April.

A new version of HPItv will launch on March 1, 2017. The live feed of up to four tracks will be displayed simultaneously on a new quad-split screen format throughout the racing day and evening. The audio will be offered on race calls.

"HPItv's new quad display, which will provide a teletheatre style view of the racetracks, has received positive feedback when tested with customers," said Pinsonneault.

Fans can continue to enjoy one track at a time via HPItv's pay-per-view (PPV) channels, HPItv Canada, HPItv International, and HPItv West, on select cable and satellite platforms, while the odds channel, which offers similar betting information as the multi-track channel, will go off the air May 1.

WEG has been broadcasting racing to homes across Canada though HPItv and its predecessor, The Racing Network (TRN), since 2001.

"We have had to be strategic in addressing the economic realities of this, but our customers have been reasonable and clearly just want HPItv to remain in their TV lineup," said Pinsonneault. "We believe we have found a practical solution that meets the core needs of our players and we're excited to launch the fresh look and technologies of our new format."

HPIbet.com, WEG's online betting platform, will continue to service all of the wagering and handicapping needs for customers using HPItv at home.