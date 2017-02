Barretts has cataloged 129 horses for its 28th annual March sale of selected 2-year-olds in training scheduled for Wednesday, March 29 at Del Mar racetrack in Del Mar, Calif., beginning at 2 p.m. PDT.

The online catalog can be viewed here.

The official training preview is scheduled for Monday, March 27 beginning at 10 a.m. PDT.

The preview will be streamed live here with video clips for each preview online by the following morning of the preview here.