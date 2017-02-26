Girvin, Farrell Exit Fair Grounds Wins Well

Both Brad Grady's Girvin and Coffeepot Stables' Farrell exited their Feb. 25 grade 2 victories well, according to their respective connections.

The Joe Sharp-trained Girvin, who won the Risen Star Stakes (G2) in a style beyond his seasoning, appeared no worse for the wear and jogged Sunday morning. He will now be pointed to the TwinSpires.com Louisiana Derby (G2) Apr. 1. A half brother to grade 3 winner Cocked and Loaded, who won a Laurel Park allowance race within an hour of the Risen Star, the son of Tale of Ekati was a $130,000 purchase at Fasig-Tipton's Kentucky fall yearling sale in 2015.

WINCZE HUGHES: Girvin Upsets Risen Star Stakes

Farrell, a Wayne Catalano trainee and Coffeepot homebred, was in top shape Sunday morning after her victory in the Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2), but her connections have yet to decide if she will have one more race before the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) May 5. The daughter of Malibu Moon outclassed six rivals, including Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) runner-up Valadorna, in her impressive gate-to-wire victory. The two races that are most likely to be under consideration for the filly are the Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) Apr. 1 and the Ashland Stakes (G1) a week later at Keeneland.

NOVAK: Farrell Vaults to Top of Kentucky Oaks Leaderboard

Farrell is another serious offspring from top broodmare Rebridled Dreams, who finished fourth in the 2003 Fair Grounds Oaks and third in the Silverbulletday Stakes (G2). Her half siblings include grade 1 winner Carpe Diem , grade 1 winner J. B.'s Thunder, and grade 2-placed Semper Fortis.

Trainer Steve Asmussen also reported that his two colts from the Risen Star, Untrapped and Local Hero, exited their efforts in "excellent" shape. Michael Langford's Untrapped finished second in his second consecutive graded stakes. Last month the son of Trappe Shot was a game runner-up in the grade 3 Lecomte Stakes. Local Hero, a son of Hard Spun , set the pace in the Risen Star for owner e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and held for third.