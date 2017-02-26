John Moore Sweeps Hong Kong G1s

Trainer John Moore saddled the winners in both group 1 events Feb. 26 at Sha Tin and, rubbing salt into his opponents' wounds, took the top three placings in one of them.

In the Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup (G1), Helene Paragon and Able Friend hooked up in a stretch-long duel before Helene Paragon inched clear in the final 50 meters to win by three-quarters of a length. Joyful Trinity put in a late run to take third, giving Moore a sweep of the top placings.

Helene Paragon, a 5-year-old son of Polan, bred in France, started last in the field of eight for the 1,400 meters (about 7 furlongs). Jockey Tommy Berry got him rolling before the field hit the turn and by the time they straightened into the lane, it was between him and Able Friend, ridden by João Moreira.

Helene Paragon finished in 1:21.31.

The victory celebration was tempered by the death earlier in the week of part-owner Wilson Woo.

"It's a very emotional win," Moore said. "And thank you to the family for allowing the horse to run. He's the bulldog of the stable. He doesn't know how to get beaten."

Moore refused to declare that Helene Paragon has eclipsed 7-year-old Able Friend as the new stable star.

"I think I can get Able Friend a little bit fitter than he was today," the trainer said. "He'll be back."

For Helene Paragon, it was step forward from his Dec. 11 outing in the Longines Hong Kong Mile (G1), when he finished second behind Beauty Only. The horse also won the one-mile Stewards' Cup (G1) Jan. 30 by three-quarters of a length, again over Joyful Trinity and Able Friend.

In Sunday's other group 1 race, the Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup, Werther raced in mid-pack before working through serious traffic issues on the turn and rallying down the stretch under Hugh Bowman to win by a short head from Blazing Speed, with Secret Weapon another three-quarters of a length back in third.

Werther, the reigning Hong Kong Horse of the Year and winner of last season's BMW Hong Kong Derby, got 2,000 meters (about 1 1/4 miles) in 2:03.78 over the Sha Tin turf and Moore confirmed he is headed for the Dubai Turf (G1) at Meydan March 25.

The Tavistock gelding was sidelined with a suspensory injury after winning the Audemars Piguet QE II Cup (G1) last spring, returning in January for the Stewards Cup (G1).

"I always thought he'd come back to his best," Moore said. "I was more worried about his quirkiness than his injury. Winning the QE II like he did, it put him top five on the planet on turf, so we know that we've got a very special horse. But it took something else for him to win today."

Moore said he also plans to take Not Listenin'tome to Dubai for the 1,200-meter (about six furlongs) Dubai Golden Shaheen (G1).