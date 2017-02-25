Dortmund Could Return in Triple Bend

Dortmund, the 2015 Santa Anita Derby (G1) winner recently transferred by owner Kaleem Shah from trainer Bob Baffert to Art Sherman, could make his first start for Sherman in the March 4 Triple Bend Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park.

"He worked five-eighths in :59 (Feb. 22 at Los Alamitos Race Course) and went really well," said Sherman's son and assistant, Alan Sherman. Los Alamitos clocker Russ Hudak said the 5-year-old son of 2008 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) winner Big Brown "looked good."

"He might run in the Triple Bend. I'm not sure. It might come up too quick," Alan Sherman said of the seven-furlong sprint. "I just don't know if we'll have him quite tight enough for that, but he's getting close."

As for two-time Horse of the Year California Chrome , retired to stud at Taylor Made Farm in Kentucky following his final race in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) at Gulfstream Park Jan. 28, Alan Sherman said the 6-year-old California-bred is enjoying himself.

"He's doing great," Alan said. "He's bred to two mares every day and loving life."

Dortmund didn't win a race in 2016, but placed in three races behind California Chrome—the San Diego Handicap (G2), $1 Million TVG Pacific Classic Stakes (G1), and Awesome Again Stakes (G1). His final 4-year-old start was a fourth-place run in the Las Vegas Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1).