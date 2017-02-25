Weekend Stakes Rundown: Fair Grounds in the Spotlight

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have a full slate of stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, a Kentucky Oaks (G1) prep at Aqueduct Racetrack, and more. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews are available through the links below.

Saturday, Feb. 25

4:30 p.m.—$125,000 Mineshaft Handicap (G3) at Fair Grounds

The connections of International Star hope a return to Fair Grounds will help the multiple graded stakes winner get off on the right foot in his 5-year-old season debut. In 2015 at Fair Grounds, Ken and Sarah Ramsey's International Star won the Lecomte (G3) and Risen Star (G2) stakes before registering a narrow victory in the $1 million Louisiana Derby (G2).

4:50 p.m.—$150,000 Busher Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack

The top four finishers in the Jan. 14 Ruthless Stakes at Aqueduct will wheel back for the Busher. Danny Chen's Yorkiepoo Princess was the runaway winner of the Ruthless at 4-5, drawing clear in the stretch by 7 1/2 lengths under Irad Ortiz Jr. In her wake in the Ruthless was Tiz Rae Anna.

5:06 p.m.—$200,000 Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2) at Fair Grounds

Stonestreet Stables' homebred 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) runner-up Valadorna will take on on Coffeepot Stables' homebred Golden Rod Stakes (G2) romper Farrell in the 1 1/16-mile test. Last time out, in her first start since the Breeders' Cup, Valadorna won a local optional-claiming allowance race with a wide, last-to-first rush in the final quarter. Farrell has won her last two starts, the Nov. 16 Golden Rod and the Jan. 21 Silverbulletday Stakes.

5:33. p.m.—$125,000 Fair Grounds Handicap (G3T) at Fair Grounds

A four-pronged attack has trainer Mike Maker poised to take down the 1 1/8-mile grass test. Led by 3-1 morning-line choice Granny's Kitten and bolstered by 7-2 co-second choice Oscar Nominated, the Maker quartet looms among nine older turf runners.

5:35 p.m.—Gulfstream Park Sprint (G3) at Gulfstream Park

Mind Your Biscuits launched his 3-year-old season with a victory over New York-bred competition at Aqueduct and ended the 2016 campaign with a triumph in the Malibu Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park. Now the son of Posse is scheduled to kick off his 2017 season in the 6 1/2-furlong dash at Gulfstream Park.

6 p.m.—$400,000 Risen Star Stakes (G2) at Fair Grounds

While Lecomte Stakes (G3) winner Guest Suite owns the best recent form, Mo Town brings his back class to the mix as the Remsen Stakes (G2) victor makes his seasonal debut. Mo Town has taken his jumps in class in leaps and bounds during his three starts. After a seven-length Belmont Park romp to graduate at second asking, he registered a stalk-and-pounce win in the Nov. 26 Remsen, besting No Dozing by 2 1/2 lengths.

10:49 p.m.—$50,000 Texas Heritage Stakes at Sam Houston Race Park

Kathleen Amaya, Rafaele Centofanti, and Daniel Alonso's undefeated Taco will make his stakes debut in the 1 1/16-mile grass test. The son of Gio Ponti , out of three-time Mexican group 1 winner That's Life, won his debut sprinting on grass at Gulfstream July 23, came back to win a two-turn starter allowance at Gulfstream by 7 1/4 lengths Aug. 12, then shipped to Fair Grounds to win a turf sprint allowance by a half-length Feb. 11.

Sunday, Feb. 26

6:55 p.m.—$100,000 Mine That Bird Derby at Sunland Park

Grade 1-placed Irap, although still a maiden, ships in from Southern California for trainer Doug O'Neill in the prep for the $800,000 Sunland Derby (G3) March 26. The half brother to 2004 champion sprinter Speightstown is winless in five starts in Southern California, but has run second in the Los Alamitos Futurity (G1) and the Robert B. Lewis (G3). He is 16th in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings with eight points.