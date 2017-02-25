Weekend Stakes Rundown: Fair Grounds in the Spotlight

Weekend Stakes Rundown: Fair Grounds in the Spotlight
Photo: Hodges Photography
Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) runner-up Valadorna will take on Farrell in the Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2)

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have a full slate of stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, a Kentucky Oaks (G1) prep at Aqueduct Racetrack, and more. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews are available through the links below.

Saturday, Feb. 25

4:30 p.m.—$125,000 Mineshaft Handicap (G3) at Fair Grounds

The connections of International Star hope a return to Fair Grounds will help the multiple graded stakes winner get off on the right foot in his 5-year-old season debut. In 2015 at Fair Grounds, Ken and Sarah Ramsey's International Star won the Lecomte (G3) and Risen Star (G2) stakes before registering a narrow victory in the $1 million Louisiana Derby (G2).

Mineshaft H. (G3)

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 8
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $125,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 3:39 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Rise Up (KY)Mitchell Murrill116Thomas M. Amoss10/1
22Eagle (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.118Neil J. Howard5/2
33December Seven (KY)James Graham114Paul J. McGee8/1
44Dalmore (FL)Kent J. Desormeaux118J. Keith Desormeaux6/1
55Mo Tom (KY)Florent Geroux116Thomas M. Amoss5/1
66Dazzling Gem (KY)Robby Albarado118Brad H. Cox5/1
77Honorable Duty (KY)Julien R. Leparoux118Brendan P. Walsh8/1
88International Star (NY)Miguel Mena118Michael J. Maker4/1

4:50 p.m.—$150,000 Busher Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack

The top four finishers in the Jan. 14 Ruthless Stakes at Aqueduct will wheel back for the Busher. Danny Chen's Yorkiepoo Princess was the runaway winner of the Ruthless at 4-5, drawing clear in the stretch by 7 1/2 lengths under Irad Ortiz Jr. In her wake in the Ruthless was Tiz Rae Anna.

Busher S.

Aqueduct Racetrack, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 8
  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Inner track
  • $150,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 4:50 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Tiz Rae Anna (KY)Rosario Montanez116John T. Toscano, Jr.15/1
22Tiz Rude (KY)Frankie Pennington116John C. Servis8/1
33Yorkiepoo Princess (FL)Irad Ortiz, Jr.120Edward R. Barker3/1
44Heavenly Score (AR)Angel S. Arroyo116John P. Terranova, II6/1
55Full House (KY)Rajiv Maragh116James A. Jerkens7/2
66Banty's Girl (KY)Antonio A. Gallardo116Thomas Albertrani15/1
77Thirstforthecup (KY)Manuel Franco116Todd A. Pletcher8/1
88Spanish Harlem (KY)Kendrick Carmouche116Danny Gargan6/1
99Bride Street (KY)Eric Cancel116Kiaran P. McLaughlin8/1
1010No Sweat (KY)Cornelio H. Velasquez116Todd A. Pletcher12/1

5:06 p.m.—$200,000 Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2) at Fair Grounds

Stonestreet Stables' homebred 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) runner-up Valadorna will take on on Coffeepot Stables' homebred Golden Rod Stakes (G2) romper Farrell in the 1 1/16-mile test. Last time out, in her first start since the Breeders' Cup, Valadorna won a local optional-claiming allowance race with a wide, last-to-first rush in the final quarter. Farrell has won her last two starts, the Nov. 16 Golden Rod and the Jan. 21 Silverbulletday Stakes.

Rachel Alexandra S. (G2)

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 9
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 4:06 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Untapped (KY)Florent Geroux116Steven M. Asmussen9/2
22Farrell (KY)Channing Hill122Wayne M. Catalano5/2
33Shane's Girlfriend (FL)Mario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill3/1
44Majestic Quality (KY)Kent J. Desormeaux116J. Keith Desormeaux20/1
55Valadorna (KY)Julien R. Leparoux116Mark E. Casse2/1
66Wicked Lick (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.116Brendan P. Walsh10/1
77Gris Gris (KY)James Graham116Bernard S. Flint12/1

5:33. p.m.—$125,000 Fair Grounds Handicap (G3T) at Fair Grounds

A four-pronged attack has trainer Mike Maker poised to take down the 1 1/8-mile grass test. Led by 3-1 morning-line choice Granny's Kitten and bolstered by 7-2 co-second choice Oscar Nominated, the Maker quartet looms among nine older turf runners.

Fair Grounds H. (G3T)

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 10
  • About 1 1/8m
  • Turf
  • $125,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 4:33 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Bullards Alley (KY)Marcelino Pedroza116Tim Glyshaw12/1
22Greengrassofyoming (KY)Robby Albarado118Michael J. Maker4/1
33Blame Angel (KY)Ricardo Santana, Jr.115Bobby C. Barnett20/1
44One Mean Man (KY)Mario Gutierrez116Bernard S. Flint12/1
55Granny's Kitten (PA)Miguel Mena121Michael J. Maker3/1
66Enterprising (FL)Julien R. Leparoux118Michael J. Maker6/1
77Golden Soul (KY)John R. Velazquez115Dallas Stewart20/1
88Western Reserve (KY)Shaun Bridgmohan118Brad H. Cox7/2
99Oscar Nominated (KY)Florent Geroux120Michael J. Maker7/2

5:35 p.m.—Gulfstream Park Sprint (G3) at Gulfstream Park

Mind Your Biscuits launched his 3-year-old season with a victory over New York-bred competition at Aqueduct and ended the 2016 campaign with a triumph in the Malibu Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park. Now the son of Posse is scheduled to kick off his 2017 season in the 6 1/2-furlong dash at Gulfstream Park.

Gulfstream Park Sprint S. (G3)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 12
  • 6 1/2f
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 5:35 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Unified (KY)Jose L. Ortiz117James A. Jerkens7/2
22Delta Bluesman (FL)Emisael Jaramillo121Jorge Navarro4/1
33Divine Warrior (KY)Manoel R. Cruz117William B. Bradley20/1
44Early Entry (FL)Paco Lopez121Kathleen O'Connell3/1
55Squadron A (KY)Corey J. Lanerie123Dale L. Romans15/1
66Mind Your Biscuits (NY)Joel Rosario123Chad Summers6/5

6 p.m.—$400,000 Risen Star Stakes (G2) at Fair Grounds

While Lecomte Stakes (G3) winner Guest Suite owns the best recent form, Mo Town brings his back class to the mix as the Remsen Stakes (G2) victor makes his seasonal debut. Mo Town has taken his jumps in class in leaps and bounds during his three starts. After a seven-length Belmont Park romp to graduate at second asking, he registered a stalk-and-pounce win in the Nov. 26 Remsen, besting No Dozing by 2 1/2 lengths.

Risen Star S. (G2)

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 11
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $400,000
  • 3 yo
  • 5:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Girvin (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.116Joe Sharp6/1
22Untrapped (KY)Ricardo Santana, Jr.116Steven M. Asmussen10/1
33Local Hero (KY)Florent Geroux116Steven M. Asmussen4/1
44Arklow (KY)Shaun Bridgmohan116Brad H. Cox15/1
55Shareholder Value (KY)Mitchell Murrill116Thomas M. Amoss15/1
66Guest Suite (KY)Robby Albarado120Neil J. Howard6/1
77U S Officer (KY)Jose Valdivia, Jr.116Danny Pish20/1
88Cool Arrow (KY)Gabriel Saez120Joe Sharp15/1
99Mo Town (KY)John R. Velazquez122Anthony W. Dutrow7/2
1010Takeoff (KY)Julien R. Leparoux116Mark E. Casse10/1
1111Sorry Erik (KY)Kent J. Desormeaux116J. Keith Desormeaux30/1
1212Horse Fly (KY)Miguel Mena116D. Wayne Lukas30/1
1313It's Your Nickel (KY)James Graham116Kenneth G. McPeek30/1
1414So Conflated (FL)Mario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill10/1

10:49 p.m.—$50,000 Texas Heritage Stakes at Sam Houston Race Park

Kathleen Amaya, Rafaele Centofanti, and Daniel Alonso's undefeated Taco will make his stakes debut in the 1 1/16-mile grass test. The son of Gio Ponti  , out of three-time Mexican group 1 winner That's Life, won his debut sprinting on grass at Gulfstream July 23, came back to win a two-turn starter allowance at Gulfstream by 7 1/4 lengths Aug. 12, then shipped to Fair Grounds to win a turf sprint allowance by a half-length Feb. 11.

Texas Heritage S.

Sam Houston Race Park, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 8
  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Turf
  • $50,000
  • 3 yo
  • 9:42 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Moojab Jr (TX)Sasha Risenhoover115Jerenesto Torrez20/1
22Taco (KY)Jesus M. Rios117Efren Loza, Jr.5/2
33Tiz a Melody (OH)Deshawn L. Parker122Mike R. Neatherlin5/1
44Fast Talkin Man (TX)Efigenio Garcia Ruiz115Danny Pish10/1
55Witt's Town (TX)Ernesto Valdez-Jiminez110Amanda Barton15/1
66Smooth Flight (KY)Iram Vargas Diego115Steven M. Asmussen9/2
77Phat Man (KY)C.J. McMahon115Joe Sharp7/2
88Kielbasa (KY)Ted D. Gondron117Lon Wiggins10/1
99Valentine Street (TX)David Cabrera119J. R. Caldwell15/1
1010Spring for Gold (KY)Lindey Wade117Terry Eoff30/1
1111Blanco Grande (TX)Quincy Hamilton119Kari Craddock20/1

Sunday, Feb. 26

6:55 p.m.—$100,000 Mine That Bird Derby at Sunland Park

Grade 1-placed Irap, although still a maiden, ships in from Southern California for trainer Doug O'Neill in the prep for the $800,000 Sunland Derby (G3) March 26. The half brother to 2004 champion sprinter Speightstown   is winless in five starts in Southern California, but has run second in the Los Alamitos Futurity (G1) and the Robert B. Lewis (G3). He is 16th in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings with eight points.

Mine That Bird Derby

Sunland Park, Sunday, February 26, 2017, Race 9
  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo
  • 4:55 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Irap (KY)Mario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill5/2
22Conquest Crown Me (KY)Ken S. Tohill122Miguel L. Hernandez20/1
33Carlson (CA)Roimes Chirinos122Justin R. Evans20/1
44Conquest Mo Money (NY)Jorge Carreno122Miguel L. Hernandez4/1
55Oh So Regal (KY)Tracy J. Hebert122Miguel L. Hernandez15/1
66Totality (KY)Alfredo J. Juarez, Jr.122Steven M. Asmussen2/1
77Underwood (IA)Ry Eikleberry122Justin R. Evans8/1
88Wine N Divine (KY)Miguel A. Perez122Greg Green6/1
99General Council (FL)Elvin Gonzalez122Jose R. Gonzalez, Jr.20/1

Most Popular Stories