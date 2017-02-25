Weekend Stakes Rundown: Fair Grounds in the Spotlight

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have a full slate of stakes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, a Kentucky Oaks (G1) prep at Aqueduct Racetrack, and more. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews are available through the links below.
Saturday, Feb. 25
4:30 p.m.—$125,000 Mineshaft Handicap (G3) at Fair Grounds
The connections of International Star hope a return to Fair Grounds will help the multiple graded stakes winner get off on the right foot in his 5-year-old season debut. In 2015 at Fair Grounds, Ken and Sarah Ramsey's International Star won the Lecomte (G3) and Risen Star (G2) stakes before registering a narrow victory in the $1 million Louisiana Derby (G2).
Mineshaft H. (G3)
Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 8
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $125,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 3:39 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Rise Up (KY)
|Mitchell Murrill
|116
|Thomas M. Amoss
|10/1
|2
|2Eagle (KY)
|Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.
|118
|Neil J. Howard
|5/2
|3
|3December Seven (KY)
|James Graham
|114
|Paul J. McGee
|8/1
|4
|4Dalmore (FL)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|118
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|6/1
|5
|5Mo Tom (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|116
|Thomas M. Amoss
|5/1
|6
|6Dazzling Gem (KY)
|Robby Albarado
|118
|Brad H. Cox
|5/1
|7
|7Honorable Duty (KY)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|118
|Brendan P. Walsh
|8/1
|8
|8International Star (NY)
|Miguel Mena
|118
|Michael J. Maker
|4/1
4:50 p.m.—$150,000 Busher Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack
The top four finishers in the Jan. 14 Ruthless Stakes at Aqueduct will wheel back for the Busher. Danny Chen's Yorkiepoo Princess was the runaway winner of the Ruthless at 4-5, drawing clear in the stretch by 7 1/2 lengths under Irad Ortiz Jr. In her wake in the Ruthless was Tiz Rae Anna.
Busher S.
Aqueduct Racetrack, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 8
- STK
- 1 1/16m
- Inner track
- $150,000
- 3 yo Fillies
- 4:50 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Tiz Rae Anna (KY)
|Rosario Montanez
|116
|John T. Toscano, Jr.
|15/1
|2
|2Tiz Rude (KY)
|Frankie Pennington
|116
|John C. Servis
|8/1
|3
|3Yorkiepoo Princess (FL)
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|120
|Edward R. Barker
|3/1
|4
|4Heavenly Score (AR)
|Angel S. Arroyo
|116
|John P. Terranova, II
|6/1
|5
|5Full House (KY)
|Rajiv Maragh
|116
|James A. Jerkens
|7/2
|6
|6Banty's Girl (KY)
|Antonio A. Gallardo
|116
|Thomas Albertrani
|15/1
|7
|7Thirstforthecup (KY)
|Manuel Franco
|116
|Todd A. Pletcher
|8/1
|8
|8Spanish Harlem (KY)
|Kendrick Carmouche
|116
|Danny Gargan
|6/1
|9
|9Bride Street (KY)
|Eric Cancel
|116
|Kiaran P. McLaughlin
|8/1
|10
|10No Sweat (KY)
|Cornelio H. Velasquez
|116
|Todd A. Pletcher
|12/1
5:06 p.m.—$200,000 Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2) at Fair Grounds
Stonestreet Stables' homebred 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) runner-up Valadorna will take on on Coffeepot Stables' homebred Golden Rod Stakes (G2) romper Farrell in the 1 1/16-mile test. Last time out, in her first start since the Breeders' Cup, Valadorna won a local optional-claiming allowance race with a wide, last-to-first rush in the final quarter. Farrell has won her last two starts, the Nov. 16 Golden Rod and the Jan. 21 Silverbulletday Stakes.
Rachel Alexandra S. (G2)
Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 9
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $200,000
- 3 yo Fillies
- 4:06 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Untapped (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|116
|Steven M. Asmussen
|9/2
|2
|2Farrell (KY)
|Channing Hill
|122
|Wayne M. Catalano
|5/2
|3
|3Shane's Girlfriend (FL)
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3/1
|4
|4Majestic Quality (KY)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|116
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|20/1
|5
|5Valadorna (KY)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|116
|Mark E. Casse
|2/1
|6
|6Wicked Lick (KY)
|Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.
|116
|Brendan P. Walsh
|10/1
|7
|7Gris Gris (KY)
|James Graham
|116
|Bernard S. Flint
|12/1
5:33. p.m.—$125,000 Fair Grounds Handicap (G3T) at Fair Grounds
A four-pronged attack has trainer Mike Maker poised to take down the 1 1/8-mile grass test. Led by 3-1 morning-line choice Granny's Kitten and bolstered by 7-2 co-second choice Oscar Nominated, the Maker quartet looms among nine older turf runners.
Fair Grounds H. (G3T)
Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 10
- About 1 1/8m
- Turf
- $125,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 4:33 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Bullards Alley (KY)
|Marcelino Pedroza
|116
|Tim Glyshaw
|12/1
|2
|2Greengrassofyoming (KY)
|Robby Albarado
|118
|Michael J. Maker
|4/1
|3
|3Blame Angel (KY)
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|115
|Bobby C. Barnett
|20/1
|4
|4One Mean Man (KY)
|Mario Gutierrez
|116
|Bernard S. Flint
|12/1
|5
|5Granny's Kitten (PA)
|Miguel Mena
|121
|Michael J. Maker
|3/1
|6
|6Enterprising (FL)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|118
|Michael J. Maker
|6/1
|7
|7Golden Soul (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|115
|Dallas Stewart
|20/1
|8
|8Western Reserve (KY)
|Shaun Bridgmohan
|118
|Brad H. Cox
|7/2
|9
|9Oscar Nominated (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|120
|Michael J. Maker
|7/2
5:35 p.m.—Gulfstream Park Sprint (G3) at Gulfstream Park
Mind Your Biscuits launched his 3-year-old season with a victory over New York-bred competition at Aqueduct and ended the 2016 campaign with a triumph in the Malibu Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park. Now the son of Posse is scheduled to kick off his 2017 season in the 6 1/2-furlong dash at Gulfstream Park.
Gulfstream Park Sprint S. (G3)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 12
- 6 1/2f
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 5:35 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Unified (KY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|117
|James A. Jerkens
|7/2
|2
|2Delta Bluesman (FL)
|Emisael Jaramillo
|121
|Jorge Navarro
|4/1
|3
|3Divine Warrior (KY)
|Manoel R. Cruz
|117
|William B. Bradley
|20/1
|4
|4Early Entry (FL)
|Paco Lopez
|121
|Kathleen O'Connell
|3/1
|5
|5Squadron A (KY)
|Corey J. Lanerie
|123
|Dale L. Romans
|15/1
|6
|6Mind Your Biscuits (NY)
|Joel Rosario
|123
|Chad Summers
|6/5
6 p.m.—$400,000 Risen Star Stakes (G2) at Fair Grounds
While Lecomte Stakes (G3) winner Guest Suite owns the best recent form, Mo Town brings his back class to the mix as the Remsen Stakes (G2) victor makes his seasonal debut. Mo Town has taken his jumps in class in leaps and bounds during his three starts. After a seven-length Belmont Park romp to graduate at second asking, he registered a stalk-and-pounce win in the Nov. 26 Remsen, besting No Dozing by 2 1/2 lengths.
Risen Star S. (G2)
Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 11
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $400,000
- 3 yo
- 5:00 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Girvin (KY)
|Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.
|116
|Joe Sharp
|6/1
|2
|2Untrapped (KY)
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|116
|Steven M. Asmussen
|10/1
|3
|3Local Hero (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|116
|Steven M. Asmussen
|4/1
|4
|4Arklow (KY)
|Shaun Bridgmohan
|116
|Brad H. Cox
|15/1
|5
|5Shareholder Value (KY)
|Mitchell Murrill
|116
|Thomas M. Amoss
|15/1
|6
|6Guest Suite (KY)
|Robby Albarado
|120
|Neil J. Howard
|6/1
|7
|7U S Officer (KY)
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|116
|Danny Pish
|20/1
|8
|8Cool Arrow (KY)
|Gabriel Saez
|120
|Joe Sharp
|15/1
|9
|9Mo Town (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|122
|Anthony W. Dutrow
|7/2
|10
|10Takeoff (KY)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|116
|Mark E. Casse
|10/1
|11
|11Sorry Erik (KY)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|116
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|30/1
|12
|12Horse Fly (KY)
|Miguel Mena
|116
|D. Wayne Lukas
|30/1
|13
|13It's Your Nickel (KY)
|James Graham
|116
|Kenneth G. McPeek
|30/1
|14
|14So Conflated (FL)
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10/1
10:49 p.m.—$50,000 Texas Heritage Stakes at Sam Houston Race Park
Kathleen Amaya, Rafaele Centofanti, and Daniel Alonso's undefeated Taco will make his stakes debut in the 1 1/16-mile grass test. The son of Gio Ponti , out of three-time Mexican group 1 winner That's Life, won his debut sprinting on grass at Gulfstream July 23, came back to win a two-turn starter allowance at Gulfstream by 7 1/4 lengths Aug. 12, then shipped to Fair Grounds to win a turf sprint allowance by a half-length Feb. 11.
Texas Heritage S.
Sam Houston Race Park, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 8
- STK
- 1 1/16m
- Turf
- $50,000
- 3 yo
- 9:42 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Moojab Jr (TX)
|Sasha Risenhoover
|115
|Jerenesto Torrez
|20/1
|2
|2Taco (KY)
|Jesus M. Rios
|117
|Efren Loza, Jr.
|5/2
|3
|3Tiz a Melody (OH)
|Deshawn L. Parker
|122
|Mike R. Neatherlin
|5/1
|4
|4Fast Talkin Man (TX)
|Efigenio Garcia Ruiz
|115
|Danny Pish
|10/1
|5
|5Witt's Town (TX)
|Ernesto Valdez-Jiminez
|110
|Amanda Barton
|15/1
|6
|6Smooth Flight (KY)
|Iram Vargas Diego
|115
|Steven M. Asmussen
|9/2
|7
|7Phat Man (KY)
|C.J. McMahon
|115
|Joe Sharp
|7/2
|8
|8Kielbasa (KY)
|Ted D. Gondron
|117
|Lon Wiggins
|10/1
|9
|9Valentine Street (TX)
|David Cabrera
|119
|J. R. Caldwell
|15/1
|10
|10Spring for Gold (KY)
|Lindey Wade
|117
|Terry Eoff
|30/1
|11
|11Blanco Grande (TX)
|Quincy Hamilton
|119
|Kari Craddock
|20/1
Sunday, Feb. 26
6:55 p.m.—$100,000 Mine That Bird Derby at Sunland Park
Grade 1-placed Irap, although still a maiden, ships in from Southern California for trainer Doug O'Neill in the prep for the $800,000 Sunland Derby (G3) March 26. The half brother to 2004 champion sprinter Speightstown is winless in five starts in Southern California, but has run second in the Los Alamitos Futurity (G1) and the Robert B. Lewis (G3). He is 16th in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings with eight points.
Mine That Bird Derby
Sunland Park, Sunday, February 26, 2017, Race 9
- STK
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 3 yo
- 4:55 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Irap (KY)
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5/2
|2
|2Conquest Crown Me (KY)
|Ken S. Tohill
|122
|Miguel L. Hernandez
|20/1
|3
|3Carlson (CA)
|Roimes Chirinos
|122
|Justin R. Evans
|20/1
|4
|4Conquest Mo Money (NY)
|Jorge Carreno
|122
|Miguel L. Hernandez
|4/1
|5
|5Oh So Regal (KY)
|Tracy J. Hebert
|122
|Miguel L. Hernandez
|15/1
|6
|6Totality (KY)
|Alfredo J. Juarez, Jr.
|122
|Steven M. Asmussen
|2/1
|7
|7Underwood (IA)
|Ry Eikleberry
|122
|Justin R. Evans
|8/1
|8
|8Wine N Divine (KY)
|Miguel A. Perez
|122
|Greg Green
|6/1
|9
|9General Council (FL)
|Elvin Gonzalez
|122
|Jose R. Gonzalez, Jr.
|20/1