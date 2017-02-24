Boat Trip Gets First Foal Times Three

This colt out of Bettor Knot was one of three first foals by Boat Trip born Feb. 21.

Graded-placed multiple stakes winner Boat Trip got his first three foals within hours of one another Feb. 21 at Running Horse Equine Center near Stevinson, Calif., east of San Francisco.

The 8-year-old son of Harlan's Holiday—Turning Wheel, by Seeking the Gold, is owned by Robert Harmon, who traded a yearling for Boat Trip after he retired from racing in 2015.

"I had been following the horse, and I told (trainer) Mike Pender when the horse was done racing, I was interested," Harmon said. Boat Trip caught his attention after winning a five-furlong turf allowance race in :55.48 at Hollywood Park before taking the Hollywood Turf Express Handicap in 1:08.45.

"He's got the pedigree and provided a chance for a smaller breeder like me," Harmon said. "I think he's got a legitimate chance."

Turning Wheel won a group 3 stakes in France and is a half sister to graded stakes winner Space Cruiser (Foolish Pleasure) and grade 1-placed winner Ajfan (Woodman). Boat Trip is her second stakes winner, following his half brother Rallying Cry (War Chant), who placed in the 2007 UAE Two Thousand Guineas (G3).

Of the three first foals, Harmon co-bred a colt out of Bettor Knot, a stakes-placed daughter of In Excess. The other two foals—a colt out of Candy Kisses (Limehouse) and a filly out of Hot Summer Breeze (Stormin Fever)—were bred by Armando Sanchez and Randy Leighton's Running Horse Equine Center, respectively.

Boat Trip stands at Leighton's farm for $2,500.