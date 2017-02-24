Canadian Horse Racing Plans Anniversary 250 Celebration

With Canada's horse racing industry celebrating its 250th anniversary this year, leading industry groups in the country are calling on tracks, training centers, agricultural societies, communities, farms, and fans to mark the occasion.

The Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame is partnering with the Canadian Thoroughbred Horse Society, and Standardbred Canada to create a series of celebrations of the anniversary throughout 2017.

In that spirit, the groups on Feb. 24 launched the '250 miles for 250 years' initiative and 250th Anniversary of Horse Racing in Canada funding campaign.

Miles in honor of the 250th anniversary could include:

* A 250th anniversary race day highlighting your track and community's racing history and feature a race and special cooler presentation in honor of the 250th anniversary.

* Post parades or exhibition races using antique race bikes and buggies harkening back to days gone by.

* Participation in a community parade with a float or entry that represents local horse racing history. The miles of the parade can count as commemorative miles.

* An open house at training centers or farms, in which the public is invited to visit and experience what horse racing is all about. Memorabilia and trophies could be displayed while rides around the training track could be offered or stick races for children.

* Contact of local agricultural groups about participating in this year's fair or festival and help them showcase the role horse racing has played in your community.

The Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame plans to showcase such events on its web sites. The CHRHF encourages groups to use social media feeds with #cdnhorseracing250. The CHRHF has put together anniversary kits for interested groups that include 250th anniversary logos, advertising, press release templates, and more.

The CHRHF is working with other industry organizations across Canada to help meet fundraising goals. If interested, click here.