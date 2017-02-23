American Horse Council Aims to Fund Economic Study

The American Horse Council Foundation (AHCF) has been working hard to secure pledges and funding necessary to update the National Economic Impact study, and would like express our sincere appreciation for all of those Organizations and Individuals that have generously contributed so far. However, we are still $150,000 short of our goal, and we need your help in order to ensure that this important update to economic data about the equine industry is completed.

"The Economic Impact Study is vital to telling the story of our industry, and we need this data more than ever now to be able to effectively continue our advocacy work at not only the federal level, but state and local levels as well," said AHC president Julie Broadway. "The inability to secure pledges for the full amount of the National Study will delay the start of data collection, which we had hoped to begin in March."

The equine industry is often overlooked when it comes to the importance of its economic impact. We must be able to show the value of the equine industry to stress the benefit and importance our industry has on the U.S economy.

Every segment of the industry can certainly agree on the need for this updated study as well:

"The Economic Impact Study being conducted by the American Horse Council will result in a wide array of benefits for all breeds and disciplines of Equestrian Sport," said United States Equestrian Federation CEO William Moroney. "Equestrian organizations, sponsors, Federal, State and Local government agencies, competition organizers, professional horsemen and horsewomen, riders at all levels or participation, suppliers and tradesman all need analytics on the impact of Equestrian Sport to achieve their personal and professional goals, preserve the space needed for our sport and secure support for the future."

"For more than 20 years, the American Horse Council's Economic Impact Study has been the leading source for high quality, reliable horse industry economic data," said Alex Waldrop, President & CEO of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association. "This much-needed update of the Study will provide the entire equine industry with the essential information needed for successful federal and state advocacy efforts."

"The Economic Impact Study contains essential demographic and economic information that is broadly used by the equine industry to educate the public both nationally and globally," said AHC Chairman Dr. Jerry Black of Colorado State University. "The Study contains pertinent information critical to understanding of the scope of the entire equine industry in the United States."

"Given the broad array of issues that the equine industry confronts, whether federal, state or local, a meaningful update of the demographic and economic information of the industry is critical," said Jim Gagliano, President & COO of The Jockey Club. "We urge our many colleagues in the industry to strongly support the American Horse Council's Economic Impact Study."

Help us ensure that our industry won't continue to be overlooked. Even a donation as small as $50.00 will help us complete this incredibly important update. If you or your organization is looking to make a larger pledge amount, please let the AHC know by March 10th.