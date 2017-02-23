Maker Quartet Headlines Fair Grounds 'Cap

Granny's Kitten is the 3-1 favorite on the morning line for the Fair Grounds Handicap

A four-pronged attack has trainer Mike Maker poised to take down the $125,000 Fair Grounds Handicap (G3T) Feb. 25 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Led by 3-1 morning line choice Granny's Kitten and bolstered by 7-2 co-second choice Oscar Nominated, the Maker quartet looms among nine older turf runners.

Granny's Kitten and Oscar Nominated, both sons of Kitten's Joy owned by Kenneth and Sarah Ramsey, each own victories over the Stall-Wilson turf course in New Orleans. Granny's Kitten took the Col. E. R. Bradley Handicap (G3T) last out, while Oscar Nominated won the Black Gold Overnight Stakes there last year and comes in off a runner-up effort in the John B. Connally Turf Cup Stakes (G3T) Jan. 29 at Sam Houston.

Miguel Mena rides Granny's Kitten from post 5, while Florent Geroux has the Oscar Nominated mount from post 9.

Marc Detampel’s 5-year-old Western Reserve will try to stretch his form to the nine-furlong trip under regular rider Shaun Bridgmohan from post 8. A game stakes winner for trainer Brad Cox over Granny’s Kitten two back in the Diliberto Memorial, he got the short end of the stick last out in the Bradley when a begrudging runner-up.

Graded stakes winners Bullards Alley, Greengrassofyoming, and One Mean Man complete the field along with recent restricted stakes winner Enterprising, classic-placed Golden Soul, and allowance winner Blame Angel.