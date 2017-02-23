Unique Bella Goes Easy in Five-Furlong Work

Multiple graded stakes winner and Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) contender Unique Bella was sent out for a five-furlong move early Feb. 23. She breezed in 1:00 1/5, preparing for her expected start in the March 4 Santa Ysabel Stakes (G3).

Owned by Don Alberto Stable, Unique Bella came onto Santa Anita Park's main track at 5:30 a.m. PT, and went about her assignment without a hitch as she seeks to follow-up on a dazzling 8 3/4-length win in the Feb. 5 Las Virgenes Stakes (G2) over a field that included reigning juvenile filly champion Champagne Room. That score came on the heels of a 7 1/2-length triumph in the Jan. 8 Santa Ynez Stakes (G2).

"She went very easy," said Dan Ward, assistant to trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. "It was an easy work, like always. She was nice and smooth and very relaxed. Edgar (Rodriguez, regular exercise rider) has got her going off slow and coming home fast. I see her getting more and more relaxed as time goes by. We had her getting her last eighth in :11 and four fifths."

Ridden in all four of her starts by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Unique Bella broke her maiden in her second outing Nov. 26 at Del Mar and has won her last three races by a combined 16 1/2 lengths. Although long-range plans for the daughter of Tapit have not been announced, Hollendorfer said following her win in the Las Virgenes that short-term objectives call for her to stay with her gender and run in the April 8 Santa Anita Oaks (G1) en route to the May 5 Kentucky Oaks.

Bred in Pennsylvania by Brushwood Stable, Unique Bella is out of 2010 Breeders' Cup Ladies' Classic (G1) winner Unrivaled Belle and was purchased by Don Alberto for $400,000 at the 2015 Keeneland September yearling sale.

