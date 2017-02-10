More Than 100 Cataloged to Texas 2-Year-Old Sale

The Texas Thoroughbred Association is pleased to announce that it has catalogued more than 100 horses for the second annual Texas 2-Year-Olds in Training Sale.

It is to be held at the Texas Thoroughbred Sales Pavilion on the grounds of Lone Star Park on Tuesday, April 4, at noon. The under tack show is set for Sunday, April 2, at Lone Star starting at 11 a.m.

"We have almost 25% more juveniles in this sale than we did at last year's inaugural sale," said Mary Ruyle, executive director of the Texas Thoroughbred Association. "Our sire power has also increased significantly, and we have a strong mix of horses bred in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, and of course also Kentucky, so I think this auction is headed in the right direction."

Among the nationally prominent sires represented are Bodemeister, Creative Cause, Into Mischief, Midnight Lute, Munnings, Quality Road, Tale of the Cat, Tapizar, The Factor and Twirling Candy in addition to first crop sires Shanghai Bobby, Paynter, Overanalyze and Morning Line.Our sale-topper last year looked like a Richard Stone Reeves print wherever she stood."

Boyce was referring to Texas-bred Bling on the Music, a daughter of Too Much Bling who sold for $95,000 to Danny Keene from the consignment of Asmussen Horse Center.

"She had the fastest breeze for an 1/8 in the under tack show and was just as gorgeous standing as she was moving," said Boyce. "And then she went on to win two stakes and place in a grade 2 at Churchill Downs."

Videos for the under tack show will be posted online again this year and an enhanced, interactive online catalog will be available allowing consignors to showcase their offerings with additional photos, videos and information.

Graduates of the sale will be eligible for the Texas Thoroughbred Sales Futurity to be run in two $100,000-estimated divisions at Lone Star Park this year.

The catalog is now available online at www.ttasales.com and will be mailed out shortly.