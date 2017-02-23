Hong Kong Stars to Battle on Sunday at Sha Tin

A pair of top-level races Feb. 26 at Sha Tin will showcase some of Hong Kong's proven stars, including two former Horse of the Year honorees.



Designs on Rome, the 2014 Hong Kong Horse of the Year, and last year's champion, Werther, will meet in the Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup (GIT). At 2,000 meters, the Gold Cup is the second leg of the Hong Kong Triple Crown (for older horses).



John Moore-trained horses swept the top three placings in the series' first leg, the 1,600-meter Stewards Cup (G1T) on Jan. 30 as Helene Paragon, Joyful Trinity, and Able Friend finished 1-2-3. All three of those drop back in distance for Sunday's sprint co-feature, but the stable will have New Zealand-bred Werther.



Moore is hot for Werther's chances as the 5-year-old Tavistock gelding makes his second start off an injury layoff as he finished sixth in the Stewards Cup, clearly needing the race and a longer run. Werther's earlier triumphs included last season's BMW Hong Kong Derby (GIT) and the Audemars Piguet Queen Elizabeth II Cup (GIT), both at the course and distance.



"I was very pleased with his last run," Moore said. "It was what I expected given the stop-start prep he's had. There's no doubt he has a bit of improvement to come but, looking at the field, I think he has enough about him."



Designs On Rome, also from the Moore string, will need a reversal of his recent form to figure in the outcome on Sunday.



Jockey Nash Rawiler is hoping the return to 2,000 meters will be just the ticket for Secret Weapon, who finished off the board in the Stewards Cup. The 7-year-old Choisir gelding has posted some of his best performances at 2,000 meters, including a brave second to Maurice in the Longines Hong Kong Cup (GIT) in December. "If he comes out and reproduces his December run, he has a huge chance," Rawiler said.



Beauty Only rather ambitiously stretches out from his most recent major score, the Longines Hong Kong Mile (GIT) in December.



The remainder of the field for the Gold Cup is 2015 AP QE II Cup winner Blazing Speed, Basic Trilogy and Flame Hero.



The Triple Crown series concludes May 28 with the Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup (GIT) at 2,400 meters, a rare distance in Hong Kong.



Sunday's second feature is the Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup (GIT), at 1,400 meters. This is the middle event in the Hong Kong Speed Series, which winds up May 7 with the Chairman's Sprint Prize (GIT), the fourth leg of the Global Sprint Challenge. Peniaphobia won the initial battle in the Speed Series war, defeating Lucky Bubbles with Not Listenin'tome third. None of those is entered Sunday



The eight set to go, in addition to Helene Paragon, Able Friend and Joyful Trinity, are last year's winner, Contentment, Blizzard, Giant Treasure, Strathmore and Sun Jewellery.

