International Star Could Add to Fair Grounds Success

International Star will be looking for his first win since last year's Louisiana Stakes.

Fans at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots figure to be plenty familiar with most of the starters in the $125,000 Mineshaft Handicap (G3) Saturday, Feb. 25.

Six of the 1 1/16-mile race's expected eight starters have registered wins at the New Orleans track, including five who have won stakes races.

The connections of International Star hope a return to Fair Grounds will help the multiple graded stakes winner get off on the right foot in his 5-year-old season debut in the Mineshaft. In 2015 at Fair Grounds, Ken and Sarah Ramsey's International Star won the Lecomte (G3) and Risen Star (G2) stakes before registering a narrow victory in the $1 million Louisiana Derby (G2).

Injury would force the son of Fusaichi Pegasus to be scratched from the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) on the day of the race.

Things did not go as well last year for International Star, although he did open the season with a clear victory in the Louisiana Stakes. International Star then finished fourth as the favorite in last year's Mineshaft, which started a four-race losing streak to close out his season.

For his return, International Star has turned in seven official workouts this year for trainer Mike Maker, including a five-furlong gem Feb. 9 at Gulfstream Park when he earned the bullet in a 1:00.03 breeze. He returned Feb. 16 with a final maintenance move there.



William S. Farish's Eagle will try to improve on last year's Mineshaft finish where he placed second to Majestic Harbor . The 5-year-old son of Candy Ride boasts a stakes win on the surface and three other stakes-placings there. Eagle, who earned a grade 1 placing last year in the Stephen Foster Handicap, will be making his seasonal debut for trainer Neil Howard.

Also making his seasonal debut will be last year's Lecomte Stakes winner Mo Tom, who has registered three impressive works for trainer Tom Amoss since Jan. 27. G M B Racing's Mo Tom finished eighth in last year's Kentucky Derby and won the Ohio Derby.