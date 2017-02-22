Farrell, Valadorna Square Off in Rachel Alexandra

In early February the racing world turned its gaze to Southern California for what was expected to be an exciting early showdown between the best of the 3-year-old filly crop.

Reigning Eclipse Award champion 2-year-old filly Champagne Room made her 3-year-old debut and first start since an impressive victory in the 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) against the new buzz horse, an imposing silver amazon named Unique Bella. But the clash resembled more of a smash, when the latter manhandled her competition by 8 3/4 lengths in the Las Virgenes Stakes (G2).

Fast-forward three weeks and slip on down to the Big Easy for Mardi Gras weekend, where Thoroughbred fans have a second chance at a first collision when Stonestreet Farm's homebred Breeders' Cup runner-up Valadorna takes on Coffeepot Stables' homebred Golden Rod Stakes (G2) romper Farrell. Each filly comes into the $200,000 Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2) on the backs of impressive local victories in mile-and-70-yard Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots events, while also carrying the hopes and confidence from their connections.

The morning of Feb. 19, minutes apart, the two fillies put in their final breezes for the following Saturday's 1 1/16-mile event. Mark Casse-trained Valadorna worked a strong half-mile in :48 4/5 with Jerome Lermyte aboard, while Farrell drilled five furlongs in an impressive :59 4/5 with Jose Valdivia Jr. up for trainer Wayne Catalano. The two will collide amid a compact seven-filly field that also includes promising grade 3 winner Shane's Girlfriend from Doug O'Neill's barn in Southern California.

Last time out, in her first start since the Breeders’ Cup, Valadorna won a local optional-claiming allowance race with a wide, last-to-first rush in the final quarter. The half-length victory was easier than it looks on paper, as she galloped out tremendously under Julien Leparoux, who returns to ride Saturday. She now moves up a few yards in trip to that of the Rachel Alexandra, and has appeared stronger with each successive day in her morning routines.

"That race was what we were looking for and worked out nicely," Casse said. "We felt that down the backside some of the other jockeys were trying to suck her in and Julien didn't want to fall for that, so he waited and had his move judged perfectly. She had to work a little harder when she got fanned out, but it's going to make her a better horse.

"We feel like she's pretty close to the top of her game and her last race was very good. We threw a lot of obstacles at her that day and she was able to overcome them. This is obviously not our main goal, with the (Longines) Kentucky Oaks (G1) coming, but we're very happy."

By Curlin , Valadorna is out of the unraced Yes It's True mare Goldfield.

"She's just a really nice, big, beautiful filly," Casse said. "She's a half-length away from being a champion. If she had won the Breeders' Cup, she would have been one, so at this point in time in her career, she's one of the more accomplished fillies I've had. She's progressed well from two to three and I think she will even more with her pedigree.

"It would be great to win for Stonestreet on Saturday. I like her post (5) and that there's a little speed in there. She won't be too far out of it, but we won't change the style that has been so successful for her so far. We'll let her settle and come with a run. It's a stronger field and we can't give her as much to do as last time. We're in the race to win it."

As far as taking on what is arguably his toughest competitor yet in Farrell, Casse is deferential.

"I've a lot of respect for Wayne's filly," he said. "I saw her in the Golden Rod at Churchill and she impressed me, not only because of how she ran, but her looks are impeccable. She looks like a racehorse and I think she's the horse to beat. There are a couple others in there you have to respect, as well. It'll be a great race."

The Farrell camp is a family affair. Catalano's son-in-law Channing Hill will fly in from Arkansas to ride, just as he did Jan. 21, when the Malibu Moon -sired half sister to two grade 1 winners took the Silverbulletday Stakes by 2 3/4 lengths in the mud over a trio of Rachel Alexandra competitors. Catalano's wife, daughter, and grandson will also be in town to see the race.

"She worked great this morning," Catalano said. "I told (Valdivia) to give her a medium five-eighths and to not gallop out much. She's doing very good. She's a tough little girl like (Breeders' Cup winners) She Be Wild and Dreaming of Anna were. They could be feisty like her.

"She wasn't 100% fit in the Silverbulletday and we weren't even sure we were going to run. When no one could ship in because of the (equine herpesvirus type 1) quarantine, we thought we could take advantage of the situation. It wound up working out and she ran great. She's moved forward since then. She has great speed, so what we'll do is break and see what happens like last time. She scrambled away from the gate, so I think she didn't like the mud that much, but still won."

Echoing his chief competitor, for whom he has audible respect, Catalano understands the Rachel Alexandra is not the end goal, but victory is still the immediate aim.

"(Valadorna) is definitely a really nice filly and will be tough," he said. "I think (Shane's Girlfriend) is also a good filly and you can't count her out. It's a tough race, but we're not worried about anyone. Everybody is trying to win."