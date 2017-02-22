Grade 1 Haskell Headlines Monmouth Stakes Schedule

The Haskell field the 1st time by at Monmouth Park on July 31, 2016.

With the $1 million, betfair.com Haskell Invitational (G1) leading the way, Monmouth Park will offer a $3,725,000 stakes schedule for the 2017 racing season, which kicks off May 13.

Set for its 50th renewal July 30, this year's Haskell will once again be sponsored by Betfair, the world's largest Internet betting exchange, and will anchor four other graded stakes races on that day's card: the Monmouth Stakes (G2T), WinStar Matchmaker Stakes (G3T), Monmouth Cup (G3) and Molly Pitcher Stakes (G3).

Monmouth's other grade 1 Thoroughbred event, the United Nations Stakes, will be renewed for the 66th time on July 1. Other highlights of the racing season include the June 17 Salvator Mile, the June 18 betfair.com Pegasus Stakes, the Aug. 12 Monmouth Oaks, and the Aug. 26 Philip H. Iselin Stakes, all grade 3 races.

The New Jersey Thoroughbred Festival, with three stakes races on the card, will mark its 15th anniversary Aug. 27, just one week before the racetrack hosts the HH Shk Zayad Bin Sultan Al Nayhan Cup Handicap, a first for Monmouth Park. That grade 1 Arabian stakes, to be contested on Sept. 4, is the third leg (Diamond Jewell) of the United States Arabian Triple Jewell Series.

The entire stakes schedule is:

RUN DATE RACE PURSE DIVISION DISTANCE CLOSING

5/13/2017 Wolf Hill $60,000 3&Up 5F(T) 5/5/2017

5/27/2017 Red Bank (G3T) $100,000 3&Up 1M(T) 5/13/2017

5/28/2017 Blue Sparkler $60,000 F&M 3&Up 5F(T) 5/19/2017

6/3/2017 Eatontown (G3T) $100,000 F&M3&Up 1M 1/16(T) 5/20/2017

6/10/2017 Crank It Up $60,000 F3 YO 5F(T) 6/2/2017

6/11/2017 Decathlon $60,000 3&Up 6 F 6/2/2017

6/17/2017 Salvator Mile (G3) $100,000 3&Up 1M 6/3/2017

6/18/2017 betfair.com Pegasus (G3) $100,000 3 YO 1M 1/16 6/4/2017

6/24/2017 Jersey Shore $60,000 3 YO 6 F 6/16/2017

7/1/2017 United Nations (G1T) $300,000 3&Up 1M 3/8(T) 6/17/2017

7/2/2017 Lady's Secret $75,000 F&M3&Up 1M 70 6/17/2017

7/8/2017 Long Branch (L) $100,000 3 YO 1M1/16 6/30/2017

7/15/2017 Boiling Springs (L) $75,000 F3 YO 1M 1/16(T) 7/7/2017

7/16/2017 Regret $60,000 F&M 3&Up 6 F 7/7/2017

7/22/2017 My Frenchman $60,000 3&Up 5 1/2(T) 7/14/2017

7/29/2017 Lamplighter $60,000 3 YO 1M 1/16(T) 7/21/2017

7/30/2017 betfair.com Haskell Inv. (G1) $1,000,000 3 YO 1M 1/8 Invitational

7/30/2017 Monmouth Stakes (G2) $150,000 3&Up 1M 1/8(T) 7/15/2017

7/30/2017 WinStar Matchmaker (G3) $100,000 F&M 3&Up 1M 1/8(T) 7/15/2017

7/30/2017 Monmouth Cup (G3) $100,000 3&Up 1M 1/16 7/15/2017

7/30/2017 Molly Pitcher (G3) $100,000 F&M 3&Up 1M 1/16 7/15/2017

7/30/2017 John J. Reilly Hdp NJB $60,000 3&Up 6 F 7/15/2017

8/5/2017 Colleen $60,000 F 2YO 5 1/2(T) 7/28/2017

8/6/2017 Tyro $60,000 2 YO 5 1/2(T) 7/28/2017

8/12/2017 Monmouth Oaks (G3) $100,000 F3 YO 1M 1/16 7/29/2017

8/19/2017 Violet (G3) $100,000 F&M 3&Up 1M (T) 8/5/2017

8/26/2017 Philip H. Iselin (G3) $100,000 3&Up 1M 1/8 8/12/2017

8/27/2017 NJ Breeders Hdp NJB $60,000 3&Up 5 1/2(T) 8/13/2017

8/27/2017 Charles Hesse III Hdp NJB $60,000 3&Up 1M 1/16 8/13/2017

8/27/2017 Eleven North Hdp NJB $60,000 F&M 3&Up 6 F 8/13/2017

9/2/2017 Sorority $60,000 F 2YO 6 F 8/19/2017

9/3/2017 Sapling (L) $75,000 2 YO 1M 8/19/2017

