Grade 1 Haskell Headlines Monmouth Stakes Schedule
Photo: Chad B. Harmon
The Haskell field the 1st time by at Monmouth Park on July 31, 2016.

With the $1 million, betfair.com Haskell Invitational (G1) leading the way, Monmouth Park will offer a $3,725,000 stakes schedule for the 2017 racing season, which kicks off May 13.

Set for its 50th renewal July 30, this year's Haskell will once again be sponsored by Betfair, the world's largest Internet betting exchange, and will anchor four other graded stakes races on that day's card: the Monmouth Stakes (G2T), WinStar Matchmaker Stakes (G3T), Monmouth Cup (G3) and Molly Pitcher Stakes (G3).

Monmouth's other grade 1 Thoroughbred event, the United Nations Stakes, will be renewed for the 66th time on July 1.  Other highlights of the racing season include the June 17 Salvator Mile, the June 18 betfair.com Pegasus Stakes, the Aug. 12 Monmouth Oaks, and the Aug. 26 Philip H. Iselin Stakes, all grade 3 races.

The New Jersey Thoroughbred Festival, with three stakes races on the card, will mark its 15th anniversary Aug. 27, just one week before the racetrack hosts the HH Shk Zayad Bin Sultan Al Nayhan Cup Handicap, a first for Monmouth Park.  That grade 1 Arabian stakes, to be contested on Sept. 4, is the third leg (Diamond Jewell) of the United States Arabian Triple Jewell Series.

 

The entire stakes schedule is:

RUN DATE    RACE    PURSE    DIVISION    DISTANCE    CLOSING
5/13/2017    Wolf Hill    $60,000    3&Up     5F(T)    5/5/2017
5/27/2017    Red Bank (G3T)     $100,000     3&Up    1M(T)    5/13/2017
5/28/2017    Blue Sparkler    $60,000    F&M 3&Up    5F(T)    5/19/2017
6/3/2017    Eatontown (G3T)    $100,000    F&M3&Up    1M 1/16(T)    5/20/2017
6/10/2017    Crank It Up    $60,000    F3 YO    5F(T)    6/2/2017
6/11/2017    Decathlon     $60,000     3&Up    6 F    6/2/2017
6/17/2017    Salvator Mile (G3)    $100,000     3&Up    1M    6/3/2017
6/18/2017    betfair.com Pegasus (G3)    $100,000     3 YO    1M 1/16    6/4/2017
6/24/2017    Jersey Shore    $60,000    3 YO    6 F    6/16/2017
7/1/2017    United Nations (G1T)    $300,000     3&Up     1M 3/8(T)    6/17/2017
7/2/2017    Lady's Secret    $75,000    F&M3&Up    1M 70    6/17/2017
7/8/2017    Long Branch (L)    $100,000    3 YO    1M1/16    6/30/2017
7/15/2017    Boiling Springs (L)    $75,000    F3 YO    1M 1/16(T)    7/7/2017
7/16/2017    Regret    $60,000    F&M 3&Up    6 F    7/7/2017
7/22/2017    My Frenchman    $60,000    3&Up     5 1/2(T)    7/14/2017
7/29/2017    Lamplighter    $60,000    3 YO    1M 1/16(T)    7/21/2017
7/30/2017    betfair.com Haskell Inv. (G1)    $1,000,000    3 YO    1M 1/8    Invitational
7/30/2017    Monmouth Stakes (G2)    $150,000    3&Up    1M 1/8(T)    7/15/2017
7/30/2017    WinStar Matchmaker (G3)    $100,000    F&M 3&Up    1M 1/8(T)    7/15/2017
7/30/2017    Monmouth Cup (G3)    $100,000    3&Up     1M 1/16    7/15/2017
7/30/2017    Molly Pitcher (G3)    $100,000    F&M 3&Up    1M 1/16    7/15/2017
7/30/2017    John J. Reilly Hdp NJB     $60,000     3&Up     6 F    7/15/2017
8/5/2017    Colleen    $60,000    F 2YO     5 1/2(T)    7/28/2017
8/6/2017    Tyro    $60,000    2 YO     5 1/2(T)    7/28/2017
8/12/2017    Monmouth Oaks (G3)    $100,000    F3 YO    1M 1/16    7/29/2017
8/19/2017    Violet (G3)    $100,000    F&M 3&Up    1M (T)    8/5/2017
8/26/2017    Philip H. Iselin (G3)    $100,000    3&Up     1M 1/8    8/12/2017
8/27/2017    NJ Breeders Hdp NJB    $60,000    3&Up     5 1/2(T)    8/13/2017
8/27/2017    Charles Hesse III Hdp NJB    $60,000    3&Up     1M 1/16    8/13/2017
8/27/2017    Eleven North Hdp NJB    $60,000    F&M 3&Up    6 F    8/13/2017
9/2/2017    Sorority    $60,000    F 2YO    6 F    8/19/2017
9/3/2017    Sapling (L)    $75,000    2 YO    1M    8/19/2017
 

