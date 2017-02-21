Grade 2 Status Not Reinstated for Buena Vista

Following a review by the American Graded Stakes Committee, the Buena Vista Stakes that was taken off the turf Feb. 18 at Santa Anita Park will not have its grade 2 status reinstated. It will be recognized as a grade 3 race.

It is the policy of the American Graded Stakes Committee that a race that is scheduled for the turf course, but is moved to the dirt track after the closing of nominations because the turf course is unsuitable for racing, is automatically downgraded one level for that running only. The American Graded Stakes Committee will, however, promptly review the running of any race that is automatically downgraded as a result of this policy, and may reinstate its former status.

The American Graded Stakes Committee has reviewed the off-the-turf renewal of the Buena Vista and determined the original grade 2 status will not be reinstated for this renewal. The winner of the race, Wild At Heart, is therefore credited with a grade 3 victory, and the second and third place finishers are credited with grade 3 placings.

