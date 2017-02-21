Ohio HBPA Donates $50,000 to New Vocations

Marysville, Ohio — New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program announced today that the Ohio Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA) has donated $50,000 to support the program's aftercare efforts at their Ohio facility. In 2016, New Vocations took in over 450 retired racehorses, 66 of which came directly from an Ohio racetrack or farm.

"It is important to the Ohio HBPA that our retired Thoroughbreds be given a chance to thrive in a second career. We are proud to continue our partnership with New Vocations, an organization that began 25 years ago right here in Ohio to give our horses that chance," said Dave Basler, Ohio HBPA Executive Director.

"We are extremely grateful to the Ohio HBPA for their generous donation and ongoing support of our aftercare efforts in the state. Their support over the last several years has allowed us to expand our rehabilitation program and ultimately help more horses. The funding is greatly needed and will help us continue to serve horses retiring from Ohio racetracks," said Anna Ford, New Vocation Program Director.

The Ohio HBPA donation comes during New Vocations' 25-year anniversary of operations in Ohio. With seven facilities in Kentucky, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania, the program has grown into the largest racehorse adoption organization in the country. Its mission to rehabilitate, retrain and rehome retired racehorses has led to the placement of over 6,000 horses. New Vocations serves over 40 racetracks and focuses on working directly with owners and trainers in need of racehorse aftercare options. To learn more about the program, visit www.newvocations.org

About Ohio HBPA: The Ohio HBPA is a multi-jurisdictional, benevolent and trade association. It provides financial assistance to members in need, educational and informational programs, health fairs, social events, services to members, representation before the Ohio General Assembly and the Ohio State Racing Commission, and negotiates contracts and resolves disputes with tracks.