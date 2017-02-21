Trainer Stuart Earns Career Victory 1,000

Southwest-based trainer Clinton Stuart picked up the 1,000th victory of his career Feb. 20 when he sent out Stewart Levine and Curtis Culver's Crossbow Star to a victory in a maiden-claiming race at Sam Houston Race Park.

Sent off at 9-5 odds with David Cabrera up, Crossbow Star led at every point of call in winning the 5 1/2-furlong dirt race by a neck.

Stuart, of Edmond, Okla., won the 1997 Modesty Handicap (G3T) at Arlington International Racecourse with War Thief. His stakes winners in the past 12 months include Penguini and Phantom Trip.

