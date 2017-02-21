Churchill Downs, Cancer Institute Announce Partnership

Churchill Downs and Norton Cancer Institute Feb. 21 announced a new charitable partnership to raise funds to help provide care for women in our community who lack access to necessary breast health screenings and services. One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, so this partnership presents significant potential to women who can benefit from Norton Cancer Institute's breast health programs, state-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment resources, community screenings, support groups, genetic testing services and clinical trials.

To launch the campaign, Churchill Downs and Norton Cancer Institute opened the online nomination process to select 143 breast and ovarian cancer survivors to parade on the historic race track prior to the 143rd running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks. To nominate and select survivors to champion breast and ovarian health in this year's parade, visit www.kentuckyderby.com/survivors. Nominations are open until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 17.

The new local partnership and Survivors Parade are the centerpieces of the Oaks Day Pink Out celebration to raise funds and drive national breast and ovarian health awareness. Pink Out has raised more than $820,000 in the past eight years.

As part of this year's Pink Out, Churchill Downs will donate $50,000 toward the Breast Health Program at Norton Cancer Institute. These funds will help cover the costs for at least 500 treatments for local breast cancer patients to utilize the DigniCap scalp cooling system, an advanced new FDA-approved technology that helps prevent significant hair loss associated with chemotherapy treatment. Norton Cancer Institute is the first breast cancer care provider in Kentucky and the only health system within a five-state region to offer patients the innovative DigniCap scalp cooling system.

Vineyard vines, the Official Style of the Kentucky Derby, will donate 30 percent of proceeds from the sale of the three items in its Kentucky Derby collection to Norton Cancer Institute. These items include a Pink Lily tie; bow tie and Run for the Roses scarf that will be available starting March 15 at www.vineyardvines.com, in vineyard vines retail stores, at select retail partners and through the vineyard vines stores at Churchill Downs Racetrack during Kentucky Derby Week.

The public can support the cause and donate online to Norton Cancer Institute from Tuesday, Feb. 21 - Sunday, May 7 at www.kentuckyderby.com/survivors.

"The caregivers at Norton Cancer Institute are all about giving hope to people fighting cancer," said Lynnie Meyer, Ed.D, R.N., CFRE, Norton Healthcare senior vice president of women's and children's community partnerships, and chief development officer. "The Kentucky Oaks Survivor's Parade celebrates the hope that every cancer patient has - no matter their stage of treatment. We're honored to be a part of this year's event."

"We're excited to partner with such an important local organization to help raise funds that will go directly back into our local community," said Lauren DePaso, President of Churchill Downs Incorporated Foundation. "These are critical health issues that have impacted many of us at Churchill Downs and our community and we are proud to support them on Oaks Day through our partnership with Norton Cancer Institute."