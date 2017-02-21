Tickets to go on Sale for Equestricon

Equestricon, LLC., announced today that tickets for its first-ever international horse racing convention, fan festival and trade show will go on sale this Friday, February 24. Tickets for the historic event will go live and be available for purchase exclusively on the event website, Equestricon.com.



The program schedule for Equestricon™ 2017, which will be held at the Saratoga Springs City Center from August 13-15, includes more than 45 panels, seminars, workshops and events. It is the largest-ever fan event in the history of the racing industry and will include programming geared toward those interested in everything from racing photography and betting to breeding and ownership.



“We feel like we’ve put together the most comprehensive program possible — and we’re still adding more to the schedule,” said Equestricon™ co-founder Justin Nicholson. “This will truly be an unprecedented opportunity for people to immerse themselves, regardless of their particular interest, in this amazing sport of ours.”



Admission for the two-day Equestricon™ general session (Monday and Tuesday) will include access to the main convention hall, live entertainment, more than 50 vendor booths, on-site networking events, interactive displays, equine artists, racing authors, and an array of educational attractions geared toward fans, horseplayers and stakeholders at every level of the sport.



Attendees interested in registering for a loaded lineup of general session panels and seminars at Equestricon™ will be able to purchase a two-day "Panel Pass”. Panels at Equestricon™ feature some of the most prominent personalities in the industry, and include discussions on aftercare, media, marketing, betting, getting a job in racing, training, ownership, breeding, international perspectives and a lot more.



Ticket add-ons, including an “Autograph Pass”, will give attendees even more access to racing legends like Triple Crown-winning jockeys and Hall of Fame racing personalities. Other add-on events will afford attendees a chance to participate in exclusive tours of the Fasig-Tipton sales ground, the National Museum of Racing and Hall Fame and to attend a “Fashion Showcase” brunch.



“Whether you’re a casual fan interested in learning more or you’ve been seriously involved in the sport for a long time, you’re going to have a blast and come away with a greater appreciation for racing,” Nicholson said.



The official ticket and panel registration launch will begin at 10:00 AM ET on Friday. Those registered for the Equestricon™ newsletter will receive an advanced promo code for a limited exclusive discount on panel pricing. To receive the code ahead of Sunday’s launch, prospective attendees may sign up on equestricon.com or text EQCON to 66866.