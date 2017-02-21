STATS Race Lens Added to Xpressbet Wagering Platform

Leading North American online wagering provider, Xpressbet, and the industry's official database, Equibase, have collaborated to offer STATS Race LensTM on Xpressbet's wagering platform, it was announced today by both companies. STATS Race Lens is an interactive past performance product which was released in August 2016.



"STATS Race Lens is quickly gaining acceptance in the handicapping marketplace and among horseplayers of all skill levels, and we are excited to expand its reach to Xpressbet customers who now will not have to leave the platform in order to easily access the product," said Equibase President and Chief Operating Officer, Jason Wilson.



The STATS Race Lens product includes four key features: advance search and custom handicapping angles, the ability to back-test handicapping theories, customized PPs with conditional formatting and STATS proprietary predictive modeling.

"We're excited to partner with Equibase to offer their highly-innovative STATS Race Lens product to our customers," said Xpressbet Senior Vice President of Marketing, Kerry Carlson. "Xpressbet customers have always valued the trust and reliability of Equibase's past performances and expert picks, as well as the convenience of their availability in our Pro Shop. Adding STATS Race Lens to our offering reinforces this convenience and further supports Xpressbet and Equibase's mutual goal of arming horseplayers with the information they need to succeed."

