Washington Annual Awards Banquet Scheduled Feb. 25

The Washington Thoroughbred industry will be honoring the best of the best of 2016, "Roaring 20s" style, at the Washington Annual Awards Banquet Saturday, Feb. 25.

The festivities will begin at 5:30 pm at Emerald Downs (4th floor) in Auburn.

In addition to honoring the top runners in their divisions, several worthy horsemen also will be applauded by their peers.

The evening will include a no-host cocktail hour and silent fundraiser (5:30 pm), dinner and a fabulous dessert auction (6:45 pm), an ongoing raffle and of course, the always exciting main event.

For dinner reservations or more information, please call (253) 288-7878 or e-mail maindesk@wtboa.com. Cost is $45 per individual or $85 per couple ($65 per person at the door). Reserved seating must be received by WTBOA no later than Tuesday, Feb. 21. Roaring 20s garb encouraged.

