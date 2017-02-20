Grade 1 Winner Gormley Works Toward Next Start

Gormley and jockey Victor Espinoza enter the winner's circle after their victory in the Grade III, $100,000 Sham Stakes, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia CA.

Sham Stakes winner Gormley, a leading classics contender on the West Coast, worked on Santa Anita Park's main track Feb. 20 under regular rider and three-time Kentucky Derby winner Victor Espinoza.

Working in company with Shazara, who was clocked in :48 1/5, Gormley completed four furlongs in :47 4/5 on the fast track.

The Malibu Moon colt could make his next start in Santa Anita's $400,000 San Felipe Stakes (G2) at 1 1/16 miles March 11, or the $900,000 Rebel Stakes (G2) at Oaklawn Park March 18.

John Shirreffs, who trains Gormley and the Robert B. Lewis Stakes (G3) winner Royal Mo for Jerry and Ann Moss, could run Gormley in the San Felipe and Royal Mo in the Rebel, or vice versa.

"He went good," Shirreffs said of Gormley. "I'm happy with both horses at this point."

Espinoza, winner of the Kentucky Derby in 2002 (War Emblem), 2014 (California Chrome ), and 2015 (with Triple Crown winner American Pharoah ) said, "Gormley felt good. He galloped out nice. He does things so easy; you couldn't ask for anything better."

Gormley, winner of the grade 1 FrontRunner Stakes at Santa Anita, has a record of three wins from four starts—his only loss coming in the Sentinent Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1), where he placed seventh and 16 3/4 lengths behind the winner Classic Empire.