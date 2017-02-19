Cuddle Alert Gives Sire Bedford Falls First Stakes Win

The California-based stallion Bedford Falls was represented by his first black-type stakes winner Feb. 19, when his second-crop daughter Cuddle Alert won the $100,000 Spring Fever Handicap at Santa Anita Park by a head.

After breaking from the rail at odds of 8-1 under jockey Agapito Delgadillo, Cuddle Alert stalked the pace in fourth early, moved three wide entering the stretch, and just edged Late 'n Left at the wire to stop the clock in 1:09.86 for six furlongs. Her win also marked the first stakes victory for trainer Melissa Saldana, who conditions Cuddle Alert for owners Reed Saldana and Leopoldo Urbina.

Cuddle Alert was produced from the winning Gilded Time mare Tee Dee, and bred in California by Carol Lingenfelter. The 6-year-old mare was sold privately as a 3-year-old by Bedford Falls promotions manager Lisa Groothedde, and has earned $229,000 to date, with six wins and eight placings from 21 starts.

Bedford Falls is a 14-year-old Forestry half brother to multiple grade 1 winner and sire Harlan's Holiday. A $1.1 million purchase out of the 2004 Keeneland September yearling sale and a three-time winner, Bedford Falls entered stud in 2009 at Poplar Meadows in California.

Bedford Falls is out of the winning Affirmed mare Christmas in Aiken. From 31 starters, he is represented by 21 winners, five who have earned more than $100,000, and average earnings per starter of more than $50,000. His 2017 fee is $1,500, live foal.