Royal Delta Half Brother Scores on Gulfstream Turf

The late champion Royal Delta was honored twice on the Gulfstream Park card Feb. 18. First with her namesake grade 2 stakes and then again in the last race, when her half brother Delta Prince stormed to victory on the grass. Watch Video

The Stronach Stables' homebred was sent off as the 6-5 favorite in the 11-horse field carded as race 12, a one-mile allowance race on the firm turf. The 4-year-old son of Street Cry (IRE) raced off the pace, as longshot Alasaal led the field through six furlongs, setting fractions of :23.21, :47.21, and 1:10.91. Three wide in the turn, Delta Prince, under jockey John Velazquez, had work to do in the stretch, but ended up pulling in front of Alasaal by a half-length at the wire. The final time was 1:34.19.

Alasaal finished second and Galleon Mast came in third.

The Jimmy Jerkens trainee now has two wins, both on turf, from four total starts. His other victory came in a one-mile Dec. 26 maiden special weight at Gulfstream, where he pressed the pace from second and then drew off to win by four lengths.

Delta Prince is out of the A.P. Indy mare Delta Princess, who was purchased by Adena Springs for $2.6 million out of the Chanteclair Farm consignment to the 2011 Keeneland November sale.

