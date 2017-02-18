Gunnevera, Three Rules Work toward Fountain of Youth

Gunnevera turned in his first move since running second in the Holy Bull.

Peacock Racing Stables' Gunnevera breezed five furlongs in 1:01 flat Feb. 18 at Gulfstream Park West in preparation for a scheduled start in the $400,000 Xpressbet.com Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream Park March 4.

The Antonio Sano-trained son of Dialed In worked for the first time since finishing second behind Irish War Cry in the $350,000 Lambholm South Holy Bull Stakes (G2) Feb. 4, registering the third fastest clocking of 20 recorded at the distance.

WINCZE HUGHES: Irish War Cry Scores Upset in Holy Bull

"He's a very happy horse. He went very easy, very handily. He galloped out in 1:14," Sano said. "I'm very excited about the horse."

Edgard Zayas was aboard for the breeze. Javier Castellano has the return mount for the 1 1/16-mile Fountain of Youth.

The multiple graded-stakes winner finished 3 3/4 lengths behind Irish War Cry and five lengths ahead of favored Eclipse champion Classic Empire in the Holy Bull after being forced to steady on the far turn.

"To me, it was a winning race," Sano said. "On the last turn my horse was bumped and it broke the action of my horse."

The Holy Bull was Gunnevera's first start since capturing the $1 million Delta Downs Jackpot Stakes (G3) by 5 3/4 lengths Nov. 19. The Kentucky-bred colt broke his maiden at Gulfstream in July before winning the Saratoga Special Stakes (G2) in August.

Multiple stakes winner Three Rules also returned to the Gulfstream worktab for the first time since finishing second behind Favorable Outcome in the Swale Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Feb. 4, breezing five furlongs in 1:01.77 in preparation for a planned start in the Fountain of Youth.

"It was a maintenance work. He just galloped around," said trainer Jose Pinchin. "He handled it good. He came back real good."

Three Rules concluded his 2-year-old campaign with a sixth-place finish in the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) Nov. 5. Bred and owned by Shade Tree Thoroughbreds, Tom Fitzgerald, and Geoff Roy, the son of Gone Astray was victorious in his first five races.

Peruvian group 1 winner Huracan Americo had his second workout since arriving at Gulfstream in late January, breezing a mile in 1:41.14.