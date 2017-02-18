Weekend Stakes Rundown: Golden Gate's Big Day

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week, we have a pair of graded stakes at Laurel Park, a Triple Crown prep at Golden Gate Fields, and more. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews are available through the links below.

Saturday, February 18

2 p.m.—$200,000 Royal Delta Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park

Breaking through at the end of 2016 to earn her first graded stakes victory, StarLadies Racing and Lisa Troutt's Eskenformoney will aim to duplicate that form when she makes her seasonal debut. The 5-year-old daughter of Eskendereya was graded stakes-placed on five occasions before taking a the one-mile Rampart Stakes (G3) by three-quarters of a length over fellow Royal Delta entrant Curlin's Approval Dec. 17.

Royal Delta S. (G2)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, February 18, 2017, Race 4
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 1:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Verve's Tale (KY)Paco Lopez123Barclay Tagg7/2
22Curlin's Approval (KY)Luis Saez121Martin D. Wolfson7/5
33Mo' Green (KY)John R. Velazquez117Joseph F. Orseno6/1
44Venom Girl (KY)Raul Mena117Angel Quiroz50/1
55Eskenformoney (KY)Javier Castellano123Todd A. Pletcher8/5
66Caboclo do Rio (CHI)Emisael Jaramillo119Angel Quiroz30/1

4:30 p.m.—$300,000 Barbara Fritchie Stakes (G2) at Laurel Park

A year after shipping two of his distaffers from New York to sweep the top spots in the Barbara Fritchie, trainer Kiaran McLaughlin is again going with strength in numbers as he sends out Takrees and Clothes Fall Off in this year's edition of the seven-furlong test.

Barbara Fritchie S. (G2)

Laurel Park, Saturday, February 18, 2017, Race 9
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $300,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11High Ridge Road (KY)Horacio Karamanos118Linda Rice5/2
22Rowd E Allie (PA)Feargal Lynch118Kelly J. Breen20/1
33By the Moon (KY)Victor R. Carrasco120Michelle Nevin2/1
44Regia Marina (KY)Trevor McCarthy118Eoin G. Harty12/1
55Sweet On Smokey (KY)Jevian Toledo118Claudio A. Gonzalez12/1
66Takrees (KY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.118Kiaran P. McLaughlin6/1
77Clothes Fall Off (KY)Rajiv Maragh120Kiaran P. McLaughlin8/1
88Wonder Gal (NY)Kendrick Carmouche118Leah Gyarmati9/2

5 p.m.—$250,000 General George Stakes (G3) at Laurel Park

Fan favorite Page McKenney will run Feb. 18 at Laurel Park. His specific target? Trainer Mary Eppler cross-entered Adam Stable and Jalin Stables' grade 3 winner in the General George, which he won in 2016, and the John B. Campbell, which he took the year before. A claimer turned millionaire, Page McKenney ended a nine-month gap between races with a 1 3/4-length victory Jan. 21 in Laurel's Native Dancer Stakes.

General George S. (G3)

Laurel Park, Saturday, February 18, 2017, Race 10
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $250,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 5:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Never Gone South (KY)Trevor McCarthy118Cathal A. Lynch20/1
22Afleet Willy (KY)Victor R. Carrasco118Claudio A. Gonzalez12/1
33Page McKenney (PA)Horacio Karamanos122Mary E. Eppler7/2
44Classy Class (KY)Rajiv Maragh118Kiaran P. McLaughlin15/1
55Imperial Hint (FL)Julian Pimentel118Luis Carvajal, Jr.3/1
66Stallwalkin' Dude (FL)Irad Ortiz, Jr.122David Jacobson5/2
77Voluntario (KY)Ruben Silvera118Rudy R. Rodriguez15/1
88Grasshoppin (PA)Hector Caballero118Mario Serey, Jr.30/1
99Heaven's Runway (KY)Kendrick Carmouche122Rudy R. Rodriguez6/1
1010Ocean Knight (KY)Feargal Lynch118Kiaran P. McLaughlin10/1

6:09 p.m.—$150,000 Bayakoa Stakes (G3) at Oaklawn Park

The first three across the line in Oaklawn's Pippin Stakes for older fillies and mares Jan. 14 are back with more on the line in the Bayakoa. The Pippin winner figures to be tough to catch again. Stonestreet Stables' homebred Terra Promessa took the field wire to wire in her 2017 debut and the daughter of Curlin   is unbeaten in four starts at Oaklawn.

Bayakoa S. (G3)

Oaklawn Park, Saturday, February 18, 2017, Race 9
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $150,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 5:09 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Steel Cut (OK)Channing Hill119Wesley E. Hawley8/1
22Terra Promessa (KY)Ricardo Santana, Jr.119Steven M. Asmussen6/5
33Hailstorm Slew (OK)Luis S. Quinonez117C. R. Trout12/1
44Power of Snunner (PA)Christopher A. Emigh115Joe Sharp8/1
55Streamline (IL)Chris Landeros119Brian Williamson4/1
66Impasse (KY)Ramon A. Vazquez119D. Wayne Lukas20/1
77Ready to Confess (KY)Joseph Rocco, Jr.119Donnie K. Von Hemel9/2
88Super Saks (KY)Alex Birzer115D. Wayne Lukas10/1

6:48 p.m.—$200,000 El Camino Real Derby (G3) at Golden Gate Fields

Trainer Doug O'Neill and Reddam Racing will look to sweep the two 2017 winter derbies at Golden Gate and repeat in the El Camino Real. Four weeks after So Conflated took the California Derby at Golden Gate for Reddam and O'Neill, Ann Arbor Eddie will take over for the connections to run in the only Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) points race in Northern California. Frank Conversation won for the same connections in 2016.

El Camino Real Derby (G3)

Golden Gate Fields, Saturday, February 18, 2017, Race 7
  • 1 1/8m
  • All Weather Track
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo
  • 3:48 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Zakaroff (KY)Kyle Frey122Steven Specht20/1
22More Power to Him (CA)Alejandro Gomez122Faith Taylor6/1
33Ann Arbor Eddie (CA)Mario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill2/1
44Tribal Storm (CA)Abel Cedillo122Ed Moger, Jr.8/1
55Sheer Flattery (KY)Frank T. Alvarado122Jerry Hollendorfer7/5
66Colonel Samsen (KY)Ricardo Gonzalez122Eoin G. Harty10/1
77Kona Dreams (KY)Israel Ocampo122George Papaprodromou8/1

7:03 p.m.—$200,000 Buena Vista Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park

Prize Exhibit has three graded victories during her 31-race career, including her last start in the Megahertz Stakes (G3T) Jan. 16 at Santa Anita, but the complicated 5-year-old Showcasing mare often has, well, complications. Prize Exhibit is the only multiple graded winner in the Buena Vista field, but two other entrants have won at the graded level once, most notably Illuminant, who took the Gamely (G1T) in her last start back in May.

Buena Vista S. (G2T)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, February 18, 2017, Race 8
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $200,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:03 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Illuminant (PA)Victor Espinoza122Michael W. McCarthy3/1
22Lily Pod (KY)Martin Garcia120Philip D'Amato20/1
33Mokat (KY)Kent J. Desormeaux124Richard Baltas6/1
44Do the Dance (KY)Tyler Baze120Gary Sherlock12/1
55Prize Exhibit (GB)Mike E. Smith122James M. Cassidy7/2
66Hillhouse High (KY)Santiago Gonzalez120Richard Baltas6/1
77Evo Campo (IRE)Brice Blanc120Patrick Gallagher12/1
88Jeremy's Legacy (IRE)Norberto Arroyo, Jr.120Doug F. O'Neill12/1
99Juno (BRZ)Luis Contreras120Neil D. Drysdale12/1
1010Pretty Girl (ARG)Corey S. Nakatani120Paulo H. Lobo6/1
1111Wild At Heart (KY)Flavien Prat120Richard E. Mandella12/1

Sunday, February 19

4:50 p.m.—$100,000 Franklin Square Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack

Two impressive last-out maiden winners are the top two morning-line choices in the six-furlong test for New York-bred 3-year-old fillies. Bluegrass Flag scored in her second start Jan. 14 at Aqueduct by three lengths and Maple Mo graduated in her second start Feb. 4 by four lengths.

Franklin Square S.

Aqueduct Racetrack, Sunday, February 19, 2017, Race 9
  • STK
  • 6f
  • Inner track
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 4:50 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Bertranda (NY)Silvestre Gonzalez116James F. Noble20/1
22Bluegrass Flag (NY)Kendrick Carmouche116Thomas Morley3/1
33Out of Trouble (NY)Cornelio H. Velasquez116Kiaran P. McLaughlin10/1
44Toni Tools (NY)Manuel Franco122Todd A. Pletcher6/1
55Luna Rising (NY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.116Kiaran P. McLaughlin12/1
66Treatherlikestar (NY)Eric Cancel116Gustavo Delgado30/1
77Overnegotiate (NY)Rajiv Maragh116Todd A. Pletcher5/1
88Passporttovictory (NY)Dylan Davis116Thomas Morley15/1
99Maple Mo (NY)Antonio A. Gallardo116Linda Rice2/1
1010Wilburnmoney (NY)Angel S. Arroyo116Gary P. Gullo12/1

Monday, February 20

5:09 p.m.—$500,000 Razorback Handicap (G3) at Oaklawn Park

If his most recent workout is any indicator, Gun Runner is over being sidelined. Bucking trainer Steve Asmussen's hallmark maintenance routine in a final pre-race move, Gun Runner ripped through five furlongs in a bullet :59 4/5 at Oaklawn Feb. 13 in his last serious work before his anticipated season debut.

Razorback H. (G3)

Oaklawn Park, Monday, February 20, 2017, Race 7
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $500,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 4:09 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Gun Runner (KY)Florent Geroux122Steven M. Asmussen4/5
22Domain's Rap (IL)Ramon A. Vazquez117Federico Villafranco6/1
33Blue Tone (KY)Jose L. Ortiz116Robert B. Hess, Jr.9/2
44Smack Smack (KY)Shane Laviolette115Don Von Hemel10/1
55Hawaakom (KY)Miguel Mena115Wesley E. Hawley10/1
66Chief of Staff (CA)Walter De La Cruz111Jack C. Van Berg20/1
77Dazzling Gem (KY)Robby Albarado115Brad H. Cox8/1
88Goats Town (KY)Chris Landeros110D. Wayne Lukas20/1

6:09 p.m.—$500,000 Southwest Stakes (G3) at Oaklawn Park

Robert LaPenta and Harry Rosenblum's Uncontested will look to score an Oaklawn Triple Crown prep double in the Southwest. The Tiz Wonderful colt trained by Wayne Catalano could not have been more impressive in the Jan. 16 Smarty Jones Stakes, Oaklawn's first 3-year-old prep race for the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1), when he set the pace and pulled away late to win by 5 1/4 lengths.

Southwest S. (G3)

Oaklawn Park, Monday, February 20, 2017, Race 9
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $500,000
  • 3 yo
  • 5:09 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Cool Arrow (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.119Joe Sharp12/1
22Silver Dust (KY)Corey J. Lanerie115Randy L. Morse10/1
33Uncontested (KY)Channing Hill122Wayne M. Catalano5/2
44Lookin At Lee (KY)Ricardo Santana, Jr.117Steven M. Asmussen8/1
55Rowdy the Warrior (OK)Luis S. Quinonez115Donnie K. Von Hemel20/1
66Cu Rahy (MD)Glenn W. Corbett115Danele Durham50/1

