Weekend Stakes Rundown: Golden Gate's Big Day

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week, we have a pair of graded stakes at Laurel Park, a Triple Crown prep at Golden Gate Fields, and more. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews are available through the links below.

Saturday, February 18

2 p.m.—$200,000 Royal Delta Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park

Breaking through at the end of 2016 to earn her first graded stakes victory, StarLadies Racing and Lisa Troutt's Eskenformoney will aim to duplicate that form when she makes her seasonal debut. The 5-year-old daughter of Eskendereya was graded stakes-placed on five occasions before taking a the one-mile Rampart Stakes (G3) by three-quarters of a length over fellow Royal Delta entrant Curlin's Approval Dec. 17.

4:30 p.m.—$300,000 Barbara Fritchie Stakes (G2) at Laurel Park

A year after shipping two of his distaffers from New York to sweep the top spots in the Barbara Fritchie, trainer Kiaran McLaughlin is again going with strength in numbers as he sends out Takrees and Clothes Fall Off in this year's edition of the seven-furlong test.

5 p.m.—$250,000 General George Stakes (G3) at Laurel Park

Fan favorite Page McKenney will run Feb. 18 at Laurel Park. His specific target? Trainer Mary Eppler cross-entered Adam Stable and Jalin Stables' grade 3 winner in the General George, which he won in 2016, and the John B. Campbell, which he took the year before. A claimer turned millionaire, Page McKenney ended a nine-month gap between races with a 1 3/4-length victory Jan. 21 in Laurel's Native Dancer Stakes.

6:09 p.m.—$150,000 Bayakoa Stakes (G3) at Oaklawn Park

The first three across the line in Oaklawn's Pippin Stakes for older fillies and mares Jan. 14 are back with more on the line in the Bayakoa. The Pippin winner figures to be tough to catch again. Stonestreet Stables' homebred Terra Promessa took the field wire to wire in her 2017 debut and the daughter of Curlin is unbeaten in four starts at Oaklawn.

6:48 p.m.—$200,000 El Camino Real Derby (G3) at Golden Gate Fields

Trainer Doug O'Neill and Reddam Racing will look to sweep the two 2017 winter derbies at Golden Gate and repeat in the El Camino Real. Four weeks after So Conflated took the California Derby at Golden Gate for Reddam and O'Neill, Ann Arbor Eddie will take over for the connections to run in the only Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) points race in Northern California. Frank Conversation won for the same connections in 2016.

7:03 p.m.—$200,000 Buena Vista Stakes (G2T) at Santa Anita Park

Prize Exhibit has three graded victories during her 31-race career, including her last start in the Megahertz Stakes (G3T) Jan. 16 at Santa Anita, but the complicated 5-year-old Showcasing mare often has, well, complications. Prize Exhibit is the only multiple graded winner in the Buena Vista field, but two other entrants have won at the graded level once, most notably Illuminant, who took the Gamely (G1T) in her last start back in May.

Sunday, February 19

4:50 p.m.—$100,000 Franklin Square Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack

Two impressive last-out maiden winners are the top two morning-line choices in the six-furlong test for New York-bred 3-year-old fillies. Bluegrass Flag scored in her second start Jan. 14 at Aqueduct by three lengths and Maple Mo graduated in her second start Feb. 4 by four lengths.

Monday, February 20

5:09 p.m.—$500,000 Razorback Handicap (G3) at Oaklawn Park

If his most recent workout is any indicator, Gun Runner is over being sidelined. Bucking trainer Steve Asmussen's hallmark maintenance routine in a final pre-race move, Gun Runner ripped through five furlongs in a bullet :59 4/5 at Oaklawn Feb. 13 in his last serious work before his anticipated season debut.

6:09 p.m.—$500,000 Southwest Stakes (G3) at Oaklawn Park

Robert LaPenta and Harry Rosenblum's Uncontested will look to score an Oaklawn Triple Crown prep double in the Southwest. The Tiz Wonderful colt trained by Wayne Catalano could not have been more impressive in the Jan. 16 Smarty Jones Stakes, Oaklawn's first 3-year-old prep race for the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1), when he set the pace and pulled away late to win by 5 1/4 lengths.