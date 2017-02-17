Final Horses Out of Isolation at Fair Grounds

The final horses remaining in the testing protocols for the equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1) outbreak at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots have returned two negative tests and have been released back into the general horse population on the backstretch.

Since the first case of EHV-1 was reported Dec. 26, any horse testing positive was promptly isolated under the protocols set forth by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and then required after 14 days to return two negative tests, not less than 72 hours apart, before being permitted back into the general horse population.

"The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, USDA Veterinary Services, and the Louisiana Racing Commission responded to an EHV-1 outbreak at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Track on Dec. 26, 2016," said state veterinarian Brent Robbins. "On Feb. 14, 2017, the last horse in isolation tested negative and was released after a prescribed observation period. We at the LDAF extend our appreciation to all agencies involved as well as horse owners, trainers, and officials at the New Orleans Fair Grounds for their cooperation and understanding in dealing with this outbreak."

As of Feb. 15, no horses remain in the EHV-1 testing protocols at Fair Grounds and all quarantine restrictions have been lifted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

