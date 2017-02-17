NYRA Pursuing Saratoga Construction Plan

The New York Racing Association, Inc. today issued legal notice for the solicitation of a professional architecture firm to provide design services related to the possible development of a building to be located immediately adjacent to the end of the Clubhouse at Saratoga Race Course.



The issuance of the RFP is a first, and strictly preliminary, step to inform any decision relating to the construction of a building at Saratoga Race Course that would replace temporary tents and trailers; and follows the successful completion of the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) review of the Saratoga Race Course Redevelopment Plan by the Franchise Oversight Board (FOB) in late 2016.



All plans for any individual project contained and described within the Saratoga Race Course Redevelopment Plan will be submitted to the FOB, the New York State Office of General Services and additional stakeholders for review, analysis and approval before permission is granted to commence construction.



For additional information, interested bidders may contact NYRA Purchasing Manager Benjamin Kirschner via email at BKirschner@nyrainc.com.

