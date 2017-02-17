Frank Stronach to Receive E.P. Taylor Award of Merit

The Jockey Club of Canada Board of Stewards is proud to announce that Frank Stronach will be presented with the E.P. Taylor Award of Merit for his longtime involvement and commitment to Thoroughbred Racing in Canada.

A Member of The Jockey Club of Canada for over 20 years, Frank Stronach, has been involved in Thoroughbred racing for many years and subsequently established Adena Springs Farms which owns horse breeding farms in Kentucky, Florida and Canada.

Frank Stronach is the Founder and Honorary Chairman of The Stronach Group Inc. and serves as a Partner and Consultant of Stronach & Co. He was the Founder of Magna E-Car Systems of America Inc. Mr. Stronach founded Magna Steyr AG & CO KG in 1968. He was the Founder of Magna International Inc. and served as its consultant. He served as the Chief Executive Officer of Magna Entertainment Corp until April 2009.

Mr. Stronach is the owner of The Stronach Group which specializes in horse-racing entertainment and owns and operates some of the most prominent racetracks in the United States. Among his early successes was his partnership with Nelson Bunker Hunt in the filly Glorious Song who was voted the 1980 Sovereign Award for Canadian Horse of the Year.

Frank Stronach (Adena Springs) have earned over ten Eclipse Awards. He earned the first of three consecutives Eclipse Awards for Outstanding Owner in 1998 and added a fourth in 2008. Frank was handed the Eclipse award for Outstanding Breeder in 2000 and Adena Springs was honored with an unpredictable five straight Eclipse Awards for Outstanding Breeder from 2004-2008 and again in 2010 and 2012. Frank's operation is the first in history to be named Outstanding Breeder seven times in one decade. Adena Springs was also the Leading Breeder by earnings in North America for ten consecutive years 2003-2012. In addition, Frank has taken home over 19 Sovereign Awards.

The Stronach Group was pleased and proud to announce that inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup held on January 28, 2017 at Gulfstream Park -- the world's richest Thoroughbred race was the first event of its kinds in Thoroughbred racing and was designed to promote the sport of horse racing while creating a lucrative opportunity for owners of World Class Thoroughbreds.

The unique and innovative Pegasus World Cup - the vision of Frank Stronach, Founder and Honorary Chairman of the Stronach Group, attracted the world's biggest stars while promoting and generating excitement and worldwide attention for Thoroughbred racing.

The Stronach Group are one of the world's leading horse track operators and suppliers of pari-mutual wagering technology, offering their customers the thrill and entertainment of live Thoroughbred racing and wagering at racetracks across America. Their racetracks include Santa Anita Park "The Great Race Place", Pimlico Race Course, home of the legendary Preakness, and the spectacular Gulfstream Park, one of Florida's newest entertainment destinations.

The recipient of the E.P. Taylor Award of Merit is decided by The Jockey Club of Canada Board of Stewards and is not necessarily awarded annually. Previously called the Man of the Year Award, The E.P. Taylor Award of Merit is earned by those who have positively impacted or contributed to the Thoroughbred Industry in Canada

The Jockey Club of Canada will host the 42nd Annual Sovereign Awards Ceremony to honor and celebrate the Canadian Champions of 2016 and Canada's 2016 Horse of the Year in Canada on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at Palais Royale in Toronto, Ontario.



Even if you are not a finalist, you're invited to come and have fun and celebrate with the 2016 Champions of Thoroughbred Racing in Canada.

This year's event will be held two days prior to the start of Thoroughbred racing in Canada with Woodbine Racetrack's 2017 Thoroughbred season beginning at 1:00 pm (EST), Saturday, April 15, 2017

Tickets to the 42nd Annual Sovereign Awards Ceremony are currently being offered at an Early Bird price of $200 each and Tables of 10 are $2000. The prices will go up on March 15, 2017 to $250 each or Tables of 10 at a slightly discounted value of $2400. All tickets are plus applicable taxes and must be reserved in advance by contacting The Jockey Club of Canada at 416-675-7756 or email: jockeyclub@bellnet.ca

The Jockey Club of Canada was founded in 1973 by E.P. Taylor to serve as the international representative of the Canadian Thoroughbred industry. The mission of The Jockey Club of Canada is to promote and maintain a high standard for Thoroughbred racing and breeding in Canada at a level which is recognized internationally for the benefit of all those interested in the sport including the general public by operations and services such as, but not limited to: evaluating all Graded, Listed and Black-type races in Canada annually; conducting the annual Sovereign Awards for outstanding achievement in Thoroughbred racing and breeding in Canada; maintaining a field office in Canada for the Jockey Club of the United States and the Jockey Club Registry Service; and by representing Canada as a Member of the IFHA.