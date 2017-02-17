Ellen Veitch, Equestrian, Wife of Trainer, Dies

Equestrian Ellen Conway Veitch, the wife of Hall of Fame trainer John Veitch, died Feb. 9 in Lexington at age 71.

Born in Conway, N.Y., Veitch was a nationally known horse show secretary in the hunter jumper class at such major horse shows as the Washington International Horse Show, Hampton Classic Long Island, National Horse Show, Gulf Coast Classic, Bluegrass Festival Horse Show and the Capital Challenge.

She was also a certified show horse steward by the United States Equestrian Federation for the hunter and jumper disciplines.

Survivors besides her husband include her son, Robert McKeever. Services are to be held at a later date.