Fair Grounds Upcoming Graded Stakes Draw 38 Entries

Fair Grounds Upcoming Graded Stakes Draw 38 Entries
Photo: Hodges Photography / Lou Hodges, Jr.
Lecomte winner Guest Suite is one of 14 3-year-olds entered in the Risen Star

With an early draw for the Feb. 25 Louisiana Derby Preview Day card, Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots saw 38 horses entered for four graded stakes, including the $400,000 Risen Star (G2).

The Risen Star had 14 horses entered, including Lecomte Stakes (G3) winner Guest Suite and last year's Remsen Stakes (G2) victor Mo Town, who would be making his 3-year-old debut.

NOVAK: Guest Suite Steps Up in Lecomte

The graded stakes begin with the $125,000 Mineshaft Handicap (G3) for older horses going 1 1/16 miles. The field includes International Star, who swept the 2015 Lecomte, Risen Star, and Louisiana Derby (G2).

Among the seven 3-year-old fillies entered in the Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2) is last year's 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) runner-up Valadorna, who will be making her second start of the season after prepping with a win last month in an allowance/optional claiming race at Fair Grounds.

BALAN: Valadorna Takes Season Debut at Fair Grounds

Trainer Mike Maker has entered four horses in the $125,000 Fair Grounds Handicap (G3T), including last year's Stars and Stripes Stakes (G3T) winner Greengrassofyoming.

BloodHorse will offer detailed previews of all of these graded stakes next week.

Mineshaft H. (G3)

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 8
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $125,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 3:39 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Rise Up (KY)Mitchell Murrill116Thomas M. Amoss-
2Eagle (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.118Neil J. Howard-
4Dalmore (FL)Kent J. Desormeaux118J. Keith Desormeaux-
5Mo Tom (KY)Florent Geroux116Thomas M. Amoss-
6Dazzling Gem (KY)Robby Albarado118Brad H. Cox-
3December Seven (KY)James Graham114Paul J. McGee-
8International Star (NY)Miguel Mena118Michael J. Maker-
7Honorable Duty (KY)Julien R. Leparoux118Brendan P. Walsh-

Rachel Alexandra S. (G2)

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 9
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 4:06 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Untapped (KY)Florent Geroux116Steven M. Asmussen-
2Farrell (KY)Channing Hill122Wayne M. Catalano-
6Wicked Lick (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.116Brendan P. Walsh-
4Majestic Quality (KY)Kent J. Desormeaux116J. Keith Desormeaux-
5Valadorna (KY)Julien R. Leparoux116Mark E. Casse-
3Shane's Girlfriend (FL)Mario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill-
7Gris Gris (KY)James Graham116Bernard S. Flint-

Fair Grounds H. (G3T)

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 10
  • About 1 1/8m
  • Turf
  • $125,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 4:33 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Bullards Alley (KY)Marcelino Pedroza116Tim Glyshaw-
2Greengrassofyoming (KY)Robby Albarado118Michael J. Maker-
6Enterprising (FL)Julien R. Leparoux118Michael J. Maker-
5Granny's Kitten (PA)Miguel Mena121Michael J. Maker-
3Blame Angel (KY)Ricardo Santana, Jr.115Bobby C. Barnett-
4One Mean Man (KY)Mario Gutierrez116Bernard S. Flint-
7Golden Soul (KY)John R. Velazquez115Dallas Stewart-
9Oscar Nominated (KY)Florent Geroux120Michael J. Maker-
8Western Reserve (KY)Shaun Bridgmohan118Brad H. Cox-

Risen Star S. (G2)

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 11
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $400,000
  • 3 yo
  • 5:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1Girvin (KY)Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.116Joe Sharp-
2Untrapped (KY)Ricardo Santana, Jr.116Steven M. Asmussen-
6Guest Suite (KY)Robby Albarado120Neil J. Howard-
5Shareholder Value (KY)Mitchell Murrill116Thomas M. Amoss-
3Local Hero (KY)Florent Geroux116Steven M. Asmussen-
4Arklow (KY)Shaun Bridgmohan116Brad H. Cox-
8Cool Arrow (KY)Gabriel Saez120Joe Sharp-
7U S Officer (KY)Jose Valdivia, Jr.116Danny Pish-
13It's Your Nickel (KY)James Graham116Kenneth G. McPeek-
11Sorry Erik (KY)Kent J. Desormeaux116J. Keith Desormeaux-
12Horse Fly (KY)Miguel Mena116D. Wayne Lukas-
9Mo Town (KY)John R. Velazquez122Anthony W. Dutrow-
10Takeoff (KY)Julien R. Leparoux116Mark E. Casse-
14So Conflated (FL)Mario Gutierrez120Doug F. O'Neill-

 

Most Popular Stories