Fair Grounds Upcoming Graded Stakes Draw 38 Entries

With an early draw for the Feb. 25 Louisiana Derby Preview Day card, Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots saw 38 horses entered for four graded stakes, including the $400,000 Risen Star (G2).
The Risen Star had 14 horses entered, including Lecomte Stakes (G3) winner Guest Suite and last year's Remsen Stakes (G2) victor Mo Town, who would be making his 3-year-old debut.
The graded stakes begin with the $125,000 Mineshaft Handicap (G3) for older horses going 1 1/16 miles. The field includes International Star, who swept the 2015 Lecomte, Risen Star, and Louisiana Derby (G2).
Among the seven 3-year-old fillies entered in the Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2) is last year's 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) runner-up Valadorna, who will be making her second start of the season after prepping with a win last month in an allowance/optional claiming race at Fair Grounds.
Trainer Mike Maker has entered four horses in the $125,000 Fair Grounds Handicap (G3T), including last year's Stars and Stripes Stakes (G3T) winner Greengrassofyoming.
Mineshaft H. (G3)
Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 8
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $125,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 3:39 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|Rise Up (KY)
|Mitchell Murrill
|116
|Thomas M. Amoss
|-
|2
|Eagle (KY)
|Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.
|118
|Neil J. Howard
|-
|4
|Dalmore (FL)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|118
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|-
|5
|Mo Tom (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|116
|Thomas M. Amoss
|-
|6
|Dazzling Gem (KY)
|Robby Albarado
|118
|Brad H. Cox
|-
|3
|December Seven (KY)
|James Graham
|114
|Paul J. McGee
|-
|8
|International Star (NY)
|Miguel Mena
|118
|Michael J. Maker
|-
|7
|Honorable Duty (KY)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|118
|Brendan P. Walsh
|-
Rachel Alexandra S. (G2)
Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 9
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $200,000
- 3 yo Fillies
- 4:06 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|Untapped (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|116
|Steven M. Asmussen
|-
|2
|Farrell (KY)
|Channing Hill
|122
|Wayne M. Catalano
|-
|6
|Wicked Lick (KY)
|Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.
|116
|Brendan P. Walsh
|-
|4
|Majestic Quality (KY)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|116
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|-
|5
|Valadorna (KY)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|116
|Mark E. Casse
|-
|3
|Shane's Girlfriend (FL)
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|-
|7
|Gris Gris (KY)
|James Graham
|116
|Bernard S. Flint
|-
Fair Grounds H. (G3T)
Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 10
- About 1 1/8m
- Turf
- $125,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 4:33 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|Bullards Alley (KY)
|Marcelino Pedroza
|116
|Tim Glyshaw
|-
|2
|Greengrassofyoming (KY)
|Robby Albarado
|118
|Michael J. Maker
|-
|6
|Enterprising (FL)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|118
|Michael J. Maker
|-
|5
|Granny's Kitten (PA)
|Miguel Mena
|121
|Michael J. Maker
|-
|3
|Blame Angel (KY)
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|115
|Bobby C. Barnett
|-
|4
|One Mean Man (KY)
|Mario Gutierrez
|116
|Bernard S. Flint
|-
|7
|Golden Soul (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|115
|Dallas Stewart
|-
|9
|Oscar Nominated (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|120
|Michael J. Maker
|-
|8
|Western Reserve (KY)
|Shaun Bridgmohan
|118
|Brad H. Cox
|-
Risen Star S. (G2)
Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, Saturday, February 25, 2017, Race 11
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $400,000
- 3 yo
- 5:00 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|Girvin (KY)
|Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.
|116
|Joe Sharp
|-
|2
|Untrapped (KY)
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|116
|Steven M. Asmussen
|-
|6
|Guest Suite (KY)
|Robby Albarado
|120
|Neil J. Howard
|-
|5
|Shareholder Value (KY)
|Mitchell Murrill
|116
|Thomas M. Amoss
|-
|3
|Local Hero (KY)
|Florent Geroux
|116
|Steven M. Asmussen
|-
|4
|Arklow (KY)
|Shaun Bridgmohan
|116
|Brad H. Cox
|-
|8
|Cool Arrow (KY)
|Gabriel Saez
|120
|Joe Sharp
|-
|7
|U S Officer (KY)
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|116
|Danny Pish
|-
|13
|It's Your Nickel (KY)
|James Graham
|116
|Kenneth G. McPeek
|-
|11
|Sorry Erik (KY)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|116
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|-
|12
|Horse Fly (KY)
|Miguel Mena
|116
|D. Wayne Lukas
|-
|9
|Mo Town (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|122
|Anthony W. Dutrow
|-
|10
|Takeoff (KY)
|Julien R. Leparoux
|116
|Mark E. Casse
|-
|14
|So Conflated (FL)
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|-