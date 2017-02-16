Fair Grounds Upcoming Graded Stakes Draw 38 Entries

Lecomte winner Guest Suite is one of 14 3-year-olds entered in the Risen Star

With an early draw for the Feb. 25 Louisiana Derby Preview Day card, Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots saw 38 horses entered for four graded stakes, including the $400,000 Risen Star (G2).

The Risen Star had 14 horses entered, including Lecomte Stakes (G3) winner Guest Suite and last year's Remsen Stakes (G2) victor Mo Town, who would be making his 3-year-old debut.

NOVAK: Guest Suite Steps Up in Lecomte

The graded stakes begin with the $125,000 Mineshaft Handicap (G3) for older horses going 1 1/16 miles. The field includes International Star, who swept the 2015 Lecomte, Risen Star, and Louisiana Derby (G2).

Among the seven 3-year-old fillies entered in the Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2) is last year's 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) runner-up Valadorna, who will be making her second start of the season after prepping with a win last month in an allowance/optional claiming race at Fair Grounds.

BALAN: Valadorna Takes Season Debut at Fair Grounds

Trainer Mike Maker has entered four horses in the $125,000 Fair Grounds Handicap (G3T), including last year's Stars and Stripes Stakes (G3T) winner Greengrassofyoming.

BloodHorse will offer detailed previews of all of these graded stakes next week.