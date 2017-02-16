Storm Forces Santa Anita to Cancel Feb. 17 Racing

With more than five inches of rain, local flooding, and high winds in the forecast for the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Anita Park officials announced Feb. 16 that the eight-race card for Feb. 17 has been cancelled.

The National Weather Service has predicted Friday's storm will hit before dawn and that it could be the strongest in recent years for the region, with the prospect of local flooding throughout the day and wind gusts approaching 60 miles per hour. Already this season, the region has experienced 20 inches of rain.

Because of unsafe road conditions, Santa Anita also will be closed for simulcast wagering Friday.

Santa Anita will be open as planned for live racing over the three-day Presidents Day weekend, as the projected storm moves eastward overnight Friday and into Feb. 18.