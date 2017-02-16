Lord of Greatness to Stonewall's Prestige Stallions

Lord of Greatness, who earned more than $591,000 during his racing career, is joining the roster at Stonewall's Prestige Stallions for the 2017 breeding season.

Lord of Greatness raced over nine seasons in Canada, where he recorded 74 starts, 18 wins, nine seconds, and 14 thirds. A winner every year he raced, the 11-year-old son of Greatness finished third in the Bob Summers Memorial Cup Stakes in 2016.

Out of the Whadjathink mare Dowager Lady, Florida-bred Lord of Greatness is the fourth new sire to Stonewall's Prestige Stallions for 2017 and will stand for $2,000 live foal.