Champion La Verdad Delivers First Foal

Lady Sheila Stable's champion sprinter La Verdad delivered her first foal, a dark bay filly by Medaglia d'Oro , Feb. 13 at Vivien Malloy's Edition Farm in Hyde Park, N.Y.

The newborn filly, a New York-bred like her dam, is the first horse ever bred by owner Sheila Rosenblum's Lady Sheila Stable. La Verdad, the 2015 Eclipse Award winner as champion female sprinter, will be bred to Tapit in 2017.

La Verdad, by Yes It's True, won 16 of her 25 starts—including four graded stakes—and earned more than $1.5 million in purses. During her championship year, La Verdad won five stakes—the Distaff Handicap (G2), Vagrancy Handicap (G3), Dancin Renee, Gallant Bloom Handicap (G2), and Iroquois—and came in second in the TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1).