Complete Starts Information Added at Equibase Site

Equibase Company announced Feb. 16 the expansion of racing statistics available on equibase.com with the addition of complete starts information for every jockey, trainer and owner as well as the top horses ridden, trained or owned, respectively, by each person.

In addition to the statistical expansion, equibase.com has also transitioned to a responsive design technology to enhance the user experience when viewing the data from a mobile device.

"Fans now have easy access to the detailed history of every single start for jockeys, trainers and owners," said Jason Wilson, president and chief operating officer for Equibase. "This comprehensive data can now be viewed in a more user-friendly way through our responsive site, regardless of whether individuals are using a desktop, tablet or phone."

Complete lifetime starts information for jockeys, trainers and owners can be accessed by year and are searchable and sortable by the following categories: track name, race date, race type, purse, horse name, and finish position.

Individual profile pages for jockeys, trainers and owners now offers a "Top Horses" section that provides the Top 20 horses lifetime (ranked by purse earnings) that the person rode, conditioned or owned. Users also have the option to view the Top 20 horses by year and to rank the data by other categories.

Equibase Company is a partnership between subsidiaries of The Jockey Club and the Thoroughbred Racing Associations of North America and serves as the Thoroughbred industry's official database. Through its website, mobile platform and mobile applications, Equibase offers a comprehensive array of free statistical information as well as premium handicapping products and reports in support of the North American Thoroughbred racing industry.