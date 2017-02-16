New Award to Honor Top Dubai World Cup Participants

The inaugural winners of the new His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Horseracing Excellence Awards, established by Sheikh Mohammed, will be honored March 23, two days before the 2017 renewal of the Dubai World Cup Presented by Emirates Airline (G1).

The inaugural awards will recognize the best performances throughout the year from horses, jockeys, owners, and trainers who took part in Dubai World Cup day 2016. Officially announced by Meydan Group chairman Saeed H Al Tayer during the 2016 Dubai World Cup post position draw, the awards will honor best horse, best jockey, best owner, and best trainer.

With the ceremony held as part of the Dubai World Cup Welcome Reception, the HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Horseracing Excellence Awards are an extension of Sheikh Mohammed's long-term vision for racing in Dubai, which began with the establishment of the Dubai World Cup in 1996.

"It was 21 years ago that the Dubai World Cup was established and now, as we prepare for the 22nd renewal of our famous race, Meydan Group is delighted to host the next development in His Highness Sheikh Mohammed's far-reaching vision," said Al Tayer.

The winners of each category will be decided based on a tally of statistical data compiled by the United States Jockey Club and analyzed by a committee consisting of representatives from Meydan and Nielson, a provider of analytics and insights in the sports industry. The committee will review performance in group and graded races from the period running from Dubai World Cup 2016 until Super Saturday, March 4, 2017.

Two additional categories will also be recognized: a Lifetime Achievement Award, to be decided by the committee; and the People's Choice Award which recognizes the most compelling 'moment' in racing to have taken place in any country represented by a runner in the 2016 Dubai World Cup between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2016. This will allow racing fans to get involved in the decision-making process and vote for their favorite 'moment' via social media or through the dedicated HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Awards For Horse Racing Excellence website (link currently not available).

More details concerning the voting process for the People's Choice Award will be released soon.