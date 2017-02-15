Evangeline Downs to Begin 84-Day Meet April 12

Evangeline Downs' 2017 Thoroughbred racing season will begin on Wednesday, April 12 and continue through Saturday, September 2. There will be 84 days of live racing run on a Wednesday through Saturday weekly schedule during the season.

All horsemen interested in submitting a stall application to Evangeline Downs must do so by Friday, February 24. To obtain a stall application, horsemen can visit the website www.evdracing.com and click on the "Horsemen's Info" tab at the top of the homepage. To contact Evangeline Downs directly, horsemen can call the racing office at 337-594-3000.

The highlight events on the Evangeline Downs Thoroughbred racing schedule include the $100,000 Evangeline Mile for 3-year-olds and up at one mile on the main track on Saturday, June 3 and Louisiana Legends Night on Saturday, July 8, which will feature eight Louisiana-bred stakes races with purses totaling $750,000

The Evangeline Mile program will also include two other stakes races: the $50,000 Need For Speed Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at five furlongs on turf and the $50,000 Lafayette Stakes for Louisiana-bred 3-year-olds at seven furlongs on the main track.

Louisiana Legends Night, a celebration of the Louisiana-bred Thoroughbred, is highlighted by the $100,000 Classic for 3-year-olds and up at 1-1/16 miles on the main track. There will be six other $100,000 stakes races on Legends Night: the Distaff for fillies and mares 3-year-olds and up at 1-1/16 miles on the main track, the Sprint for 3-year-olds and up at 5-1/2 furlongs on the main track, the Mademoiselle for fillies and mares 3-year-olds and up at 5-1/2 furlongs on the main track, the Turf for 3-year-olds and up at 1-1/16 miles on the turf, the Cheval for 3-year-olds at one mile on the main track, and the Soiree for 3-year-old fillies at one mile on the main track. There will also be the $50,000 Starter for 3-year-olds at up at 7-1/2 furlongs on the turf.

The full 2017 Stakes Schedule is still pending official approval from the Louisiana Racing Commission.

First post time for each live racing night at Evangeline Downs for the 2017 Thoroughbred season will be 5:40 pm Central Time.