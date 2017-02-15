EquiLottery Reaches Agreement With Charles Town Races

EquiLottery has come to an agreement with Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia that will allow its game based on the results of live horse racing to use video feeds from its nearly year round racing calendar.

This agreement provides for potentially hundreds of days of racing in West Virginia and opens the door for these races, and others from Penn National Gaming, Inc. owned tracks to be used in West Virginia and other states as EquiLottery expands its reach across the country.

"It is a great honor to be working with such a well-regarded racing and gaming operation as Charles Town Races," said EquiLottery Founder and CEO Brad Cummings. "Their leadership team and their association with Penn National Gaming's network of racetracks make this a perfect agreement to help us continue our early momentum. We hope others will recognize the significance of their willingness to support our mission to generate unprecedented reach for the sport of horse racing as well as deliver new revenues to racing and the good causes supported by state lotteries across the U.S."



The agreement allows EquiLottery to utilize video feeds for races held at Charles Town in exchange for a broadcast rights fee and recognizes an even split of this fee between the racetrack and purse funds. Per this agreement, West Virginia racetracks and purse funds will realize revenues for both in-state and out of state races featured through EquiLottery in West Virginia.



Since its public announcement over the summer of 2014, EquiLottery has worked diligently to develop its lottery product based on the results of live horse racing. During that time, this innovative company has structured agreements with lottery industry leader IGT Global Solutions and tote system leader AmTote International to be able to deliver a cohesive lottery experience for state lotteries and their players. EquiLottery is also in development on its IOS and Android mobile app which will allow players features such as watching races live and on replay, scanning tickets and setting push notifications for upcoming races all from the convenience of their mobile devices.