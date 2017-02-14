Free Finnegans Wake Visit for Lucky Pulpit-Booked Mares

After hearing of the passing of California stallion Lucky Pulpit due to a heart attack Feb. 13, Rockingham Ranch decided to honor his legacy by offering all broodmares on his book this year a free season to their own California stallion Finnegans Wake.



"Lucky Pulpit has been synonymous with 'California stallion' for years," said Gary Hartunian, owner of Rockingham Ranch. "He has done so much for Cal-bred racing, I wanted to do something to help pay his legacy forward."

MITCHELL: Lucky Pulpit, Sire of 'Chrome,' Dies of a Heart Attack

Finnegans Wake, who stands for $3,500 at Ballena Vista Farm in Ramona, CA, became a multiple graded stakes winner with a lifetime earnings of $1,594,665. He won the Woodford Reserve Turf Classic Stakes (G1T), San Marcos Stakes (G2T), San Gabriel Stakes (G2T), and the Hollywood Turf Cup Stakes (G2T).



Finnegans Wake was bred by Jerry Crawford from the Silver Ghost broodmare Boat’s Ghost. He is a half brother to graded stakes winner Puca.



"We believe his ability to win at a mile, 1 1/8 miles, and 1 1/4 miles will give his foals the distance they need to be successful at two turns," said Brian Trump, director of operations at Rockingham Ranch. "We are sending our own dirt and turf mares to him in hopes of foaling distance horses on both surfaces."



"It makes me feel good that I could offer some relief to my fellow Cal-bred owners who have been affected by this tragedy," Hartunian said.