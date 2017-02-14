Multiple Group 1 winner Fame And Glory Dead at Age 11

Multiple group 1 winner Fame And Glory passed away the morning of Feb. 13 after suffering a suspected heart attack while covering a mare, Coolmore Stud announced via social media. The son of Montjeu (IRE) was 11.

Campaigned by a partnership that included Michael Tabor, Susan Magnier, Derrick Smith, and Mrs. Fitrianai Hay, Fame And Glory recorded five group 1 triumphs under than handling of trainer Aidan O'Brien, scoring top level success at ages 2, 3, 4, and 5. The dark bay horse captured the 2008 Criterium de Saint-Cloud (G1) in just his second career start and went on to establish himself as one of Europe's leading stayers, with triumphs in the 2009 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (G1), the 2010 Investec Coronation Cup (G1), and Tattersalls Gold Cup as well as his victory in the 2011 Gold Cup Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot.

Bred by Ptarmigan Bloodstock and Kirsten Rausing, Fame And Glory retired at the end of 2012 with 14 wins from 26 starts and $3,491,317 in earnings. His first foals were 2-year-olds in 2016.

