Hampton Court's First Northern Hemisphere Foal Born

First Northern Hemisphere foal, 2017 filly by Hampton Court out of Roses 'n' Wine at Spendthrift

Spendthrift Farm's Hampton Court, the Australian record-breaking group 1-winning son of Redoute's Choice, sired his first reported Northern Hemisphere foal Feb. 2 when a filly was born at Spendthrift's Lexington-based farm.

The bay filly is also the first foal out of the young Arch mare Dating Lady Luck, a half sister to current multiple graded stakes winner Frank Conversation. The filly was bred by Spendthrift.

"This is exactly the type of foal we were looking for when we brought Hampton Court over from Australia," said Ned Toffey, general manager at Spendthrift. "The filly is extremely athletic looking, with tremendous bone and substance."

Hampton Court also stands stud in his native Australia on Southern Hemisphere time. A AU$500,000 (US$383,700) yearling purchase, trained by Gai Waterhouse, Hampton Court broke his maiden at 2 before going on to capture his biggest win as a 3-year-old in the Moet & Chandon Spring Champion Stakes (G1) at Royal Randwick, breaking a track record that had stood for 16 years.

Hampton Court is out of the stakes-winning Broken Vow mare Roses 'n' Wine, and he hails from the female family of champion race mare Makybe Diva.

Hampton Court is set to stand his second Northern Hemisphere season at Spendthrift for a fee of $4,000 stands and nurses, or $5,500 through Spendthrift's "Breed Secure" program.