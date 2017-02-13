Midnight Hawk to Stand in Jamaica

Midnight Hawk, winner of the Sham Stakes (G3), has been retired to stand at Rising Sun Farm near Portmore, Jamaica.

The 6-year-old son of Midnight Lute —Miss Wineshine, by Wolf Power, won the Sham at Santa Anita Park in his second career start. He was a 6 1/4-length winner in his debut, a 7 1/2-furlong maiden special weight at Hollywood Park. He went on to place in five other graded stakes at 3 for owners Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings, breeder Mike Pegram, NHL Chicago Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville, and Blackhawk's assistant coach Mike Kitchen. He was second to California Chrome in the San Felipe Stakes (G2) and second in the Sunland Derby (G3) and Illinois Derby (G3). At 4, he was second in the Razorback Handicap (G3).

Midnight Hawk won five races and nearly $592,000 in earnings.

Miss Wineshine is a grade 1-placed stakes winner who has produced four other winners including black-type stakes winner Mister Marv (by Distorted Humor). She is also a full sister to multiple stakes winner Delta Wolf and half sister to three other black-type stakes-placed winners.

Midnight Hawk will stand alongside the grade 1-placed Rising Moon at Rising Sun Farm. The deal was brokered by Chad Schumer of Schumer Bloodstock.